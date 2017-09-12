National Dynamics Bump Up Abortion As A Priority In Virginia’s Gubernatorial Race

“It’s so fundamentally different with a Republican in the White House and a national threat to Roe v. Wade, a threat that hasn’t existed in a decade,” said Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist with roots in Virginia.

The Washington Post: For Both Sides Of Abortion Debate, Unusually High Stakes In Virginia Governor’s Race

Abortion, a long-simmering issue in Virginia — a purple state where rural evangelicals sharply differ from urban progressives — has been elevated in this year’s gubernatorial contest because of changing dynamics on the federal level. President Trump has vowed to appoint antiabortion judges who could unravel federal protections, turning the power to decide whether women can terminate pregnancies back to governors and state legislatures. (Nirappil, 9/11)

In other news —

KCUR: Planned Parenthood To Provide Abortion Services At Two Missouri Clinics

Planned Parenthood Great Plains plans to offer abortion services at two more clinics in Missouri, the organization announced Monday, bringing to three the number of abortion providers in Missouri. Planned Parenthood’s midtown Kansas City clinic has received an abortion license and will now offer medication abortion services. The organization anticipates its Columbia clinic will offer both medication and surgical abortion services in the coming days. (Smith, 9/11)

