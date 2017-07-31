Nearly Two-Thirds Of Americans Want To Keep Or Modify Obamacare

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also finds that voters want Congress to turn to other issues. Still, the results fall largely along party lines with just three out of 10 Republicans saying they wanted to keep or modify the law. Meanwhile, the most recent failure of Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act relieved some Americans.

Reuters: Majority Of Americans Want Congress To Move On From Healthcare Reform: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

A majority of Americans are ready to move on from healthcare reform at this point after the U.S. Senate's effort to dismantle Obamacare failed on Friday, according to an exclusive Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Saturday. Nearly two-thirds of the country wants to either keep or modify the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, and a majority of Americans want Congress to turn its attention to other priorities, the survey found. (Erman, 7/30)

Los Angeles Times: GOP Confronts An Inconvenient Truth: Americans Want A Healthcare Safety Net

The dramatic collapse of Senate legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act may not end the Republican dream of rolling back the 2010 healthcare law. But it lay bare a reality that will impede any GOP effort to sustain the repeal campaign: Americans, though ambivalent about Obamacare in general, don’t want to give up the law’s landmark health protections. (Levey, 7/28)

USA Today: Senate Obamacare Repeal Failure A Relief For Some Patients

Bill Rairigh had a high health insurance premium and a $20,000 hospital bill after he had a heart attack in 2007. Then he lost his insurance altogether because of his heart condition. The Affordable Care Act meant he could get insurance again, and at about half the price of his previous premium with only a $300 deductible. (O'Donnell, 7/28)

