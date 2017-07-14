New Partnership Aims To Make Life Easier For Those With Diabetes

Silicon Valley-based Bigfoot and Chicago-based Abbott Laboratories are teaming up on technology intended to help diabetics better monitor insulin intake and glucose levels throughout the day.

Los Angeles Times: Silicon Valley Firm And Abbott Labs Team Up On System For Managing Diabetes

When Jeffrey Brewer’s son was 15, the boy nearly lost his life because he took too much insulin. The diabetic teen took insulin so he could eat a large bag of chips late at night. But about 20 minutes later, he forgot about that first dose and took another. He spent two days in the hospital, his father said. (Schencker, 7/13)

In other news —

The Washington Post: ‘We’re Losing More People To The Sweets Than To The Streets’: Why Two Black Pastors Are Suing Coca-Cola

William Lamar, the senior pastor at D.C.’s historic Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, is tired of presiding over funerals for parishioners who died of heart disease, diabetes and stroke. So on Thursday, he and another prominent African American pastor filed suit against Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association, claiming soda manufacturers knowingly deceived customers about the health risks of sugar-sweetened beverages — at enormous cost to their communities. (Dewey, 7/13)

