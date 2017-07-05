KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

Perspectives About What’s At Stake: Preexisting Conditions Guarantees, Medicaid And More

The fears of patients with existing health issues prompts some opinions while other writers look at important coverage issues that could be changed by Republican efforts on the health law.

The Wall Street Journal: The Simplicity Of A Health Deal
As Washington continues to boggle the nation with the complex minutiae of health-care reform, the contours of an actual deal aren’t nearly so mystifying. The success of the GOP effort comes down to one simple question: Will the most conservative members of Congress accept that the politics of health care have changed? Or more simply yet: Will they acknowledge that any reform must include continued protections for pre-existing medical conditions? (Kimberley A. Strassel, 6/29)

The Washington Post: We Thought Our Daughter Had Escaped Her Preexisting Condition. We Were Wrong.
Of course, this wavering approach to our health isn’t a problem as long as we realize that medicine is not a perfectly understood science that always offers neat answers. If the politicians who make the laws that deal with who gets access to health care also understand this reality, we would be in decent shape. But those now holding the keys to the gates are painfully unaware of the fickle nature of the beast, and as a result, millions of patients with preexisting conditions will suffer if the proposals Congress is considering to repeal the Affordable Care Act become law. (Elizabeth L. Silver, 7/5)

The New York Times: Medicaid Worsens Your Health? That’s A Classic Misinterpretation Of Research
What is the basis for the argument that poor Americans will be healthier if they are required to pay substantially more for health care? It appears that proponents like [CMS administrator Seema] Verma have looked at research and concluded that having Medicaid is often no better than being uninsured — and thus that any private insurance, even with enormous deductibles, must be better. But our examination of research in this field suggests this kind of thinking is based on a classic misunderstanding: confusing correlation for causation. (Aaron E. Carroll and Austin Frakt, 7/3)

The Chicago Tribune: Elderly May See Drastic Cuts In Medicaid, Medicare Services
Older Americans may be in for a rough ride if the changes Washington politicians are considering come to pass. Because good, explanatory journalism is in short supply and TV shouting matches don't tell you much, I decided to use this space to discuss some of the possible changes that could soon affect millions of people in their 60s and older. (Trudy Lieberman, 7/3)

