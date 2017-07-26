Perspectives: Too Often In U.S. Profit Comes Before Public Interest

Los Angeles Times: Yes, We Can Lower Sky-High Drug Prices — Other Countries Have Done It

Scott Gottlieb, head of the Food and Drug Administration, wasted no time in his opening remarks at a forum last week on high drug prices. “The fact is that too many people can’t afford the medicines that they need,” he declared. On that, I hope, we can all agree. (David Lazarus, 7/25)

The New York Times: The Tasmanian Hep C Buyers’ Club

In 2014, when Greg Jefferys’s urine started smelling like dead meat, he knew there was something seriously wrong. For weeks, Jefferys, an Australian then 60 years old, had felt fatigued and noticed that just a slight bump would leave a dark purple bruise on his skin. Blood tests revealed to Jefferys that he had chronic hepatitis C – a disease he’d never heard of. (Sophie Cousins, 7/25)

Sacramento Bee: Big Pharma Ducks Obamacare Debate, Fights Transparency In Drug Pricing

Back in Sacramento, drug companies fight to kill Senate Bill 17, which would force some transparency in drug pricing. ... It would apply to drugs that cost more than $40 a month and would require drug companies to issue 60-day notices when they intend to raise prices by more than 10 percent over a two-year period. (7/24)

Forbes: When It Comes To Abusive Drug Pricing, Don't Confuse Shkreli With Hep C Drugs

Drug pricing is a topic commanding a lot of attention these days, particularly as healthcare in the U.S. is a national focus. The debate isn’t simple. The ways that drugs are distributed and paid for in this country can be best described as convoluted. Froma Harrop, a nationally syndicated, award-winning columnist who focuses on the financial world, has recently weighed in on this discussion with her op-ed “America’s addiction to abusive drug pricing.” Given her reputation, one would expect that her views would add substance to the debate. Instead, her op-ed is fraught with inaccuracies. (John LaMattina, 7/19)

Los Angeles Times: Shining A Light On Prescription Drug Pricing

After years of failed efforts, the California Legislature may finally pass a bill that responds to the problem of rising prescription drug costs. But temper your enthusiasm: Though this measure (SB 17) has been fiercely resisted by the pharmaceutical industry, it wouldn’t actually stop manufacturers from raising their prices as high as they think the market will bear. It would just make them reveal more about the cost and value of their drugs as they do so. (7/24)

