Price: ACA Is Law Of Land, And It’s Still HHS’ Responsibility To Implement It

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, however, also said that the law was failing the American people and the goal is to put a system in place that works for patients.

Reuters: U.S. Health Secretary Says His Job Is To Follow Obamacare Law

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Sunday that it was his department's job to follow the law on the Affordable Care Act, former President Obama's signature domestic initiative known as Obamacare. (Cornwell, 7/30)

Politico: HHS Secretary Pledges To Implement 'Law-Of-The-Land' Obamacare

“Our job is to follow the law of the land, and we take that mission very, very seriously,” Price said. “The role of the Health and Human Services Department is to improve the health, the safety and the well-being of the American people. And what we understand, what the American people understand, is that their health and well-being is being harmed right now by the current law.” (Klimas, 7/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription