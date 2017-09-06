Rape And The Opioid Epidemic: How Sexual Assault Is Becoming ‘Normalized’ In A Crisis

Those who are victims of such an attack often don't report it out of shame, distrust of police or fear they'll be labeled a "cop caller" and have trouble buying heroin. In other news: the opioid epidemic view through an economic lens; states worry that a federal logjam is hampering efforts to fight the crisis; and more.

WBUR: Opioid Drug Users Tell Of Rarely Discussed Injury: Rape

Kristin says she, like many women who live on the streets, cope with the daily fear of an attack that they are too sedated to fend off -- or of waking up to find their pants pulled down, bruises and other signs of an assault. It's an injury active drug users often don't report out of shame, distrust of police or fear they'll be labeled a "cop caller" and have trouble buying heroin. (Bebinger, 9/6)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Is America’s Opioid Epidemic Killing The Economy?

Estimates are that abuse of legal drugs cost more than $70 billion last year – and that doesn’t include the surge of heroin and fentanyl. ... And it is so widespread and so damaging that it seems to be a partial answer to some big puzzles that economists have been grappling with. (Kanell, 9/5)

Politico Pro: States Urge Trump Administration To Approve Stalled Opioid Treatment Plans

State proposals to tackle the deadly opioid epidemic have been piling up at the Trump administration for months, as state officials worry that the federal logjam is hampering efforts to combat a crisis that President Donald Trump has labeled a national emergency. About a half dozen states have been waiting for the Trump administration to approve plans to expand substance abuse treatment to their poor residents enrolled in Medicaid. (Pradhan, Ehley and Jennings, 9/5)

Boston Globe: Bridgewater State Says It Will Be First US University To Make Narcan Publicly Available

Bridgewater State University will offer public access to Narcan in locations across campus to combat potential overdoses, the university said. The university’s police department is launching an “aggressive” opioid overdose prevention program, making the overdose-reversing drug available in 50 defibrillator boxes across campus buildings, including all 11 residence halls, university officials said. (Thompson, 9/5)

New Hampshire Union Leader: Opioid Overdoses Rise In August, But Deaths Drop Compared To Last Year

Opioid-related overdoses rose more than 80 percent in August compared to a year earlier, but the number of deaths dropped by more than half, authorities said Tuesday. Such overdoses were up slightly during the first eight months of this year over the same period last year, but the number of fatalities fell by more than a third, according to city fire department figures. (Cousineau, 9/5)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Seeking Payback For Opioid Costs, Manchester Files Suit Against Drug Makers

Last month, New Hampshire became the latest state to go after Purdue Pharma, alleging the company’s marketing practices were partially to blame for the state’s opioid epidemic. Now, the city of Manchester is also suing Purdue — as well as other opioid manufacturers and distributors — seeking payback for the cost it's incurred because of the drug crisis. (McDermott, 9/5)

Kansas City Star: Doctor Who Prescribed Opioid Spray Subsys Now Subject Of Two Lawsuits

A lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Steven Simon urged Johnson County resident Carey Ballou to take Subsys, an oral fentanyl product with a high potential for addiction, even though less risky, less expensive alternatives existed, and she was reluctant to take the drug. The complaint was similar to a lawsuit filed the same day on behalf of Olathe resident James Whiting, who told the Star in July that Simon pressured him to take Subsys without informing Whiting that he was being paid by the drug’s Arizona-based manufacturer, Insys Therapeutics. (Marso, 9/5)

