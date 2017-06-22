Senate Republicans Unveil Health Care Proposal

The Senate bill — once promised as a top-to-bottom revamp of the health bill passed by the House last month — instead maintains its structure, with modest adjustments.

The New York Times: Senate Leaders Unveil Bill To Repeal The Affordable Care Act

Senate Republicans, who have promised a repeal of the Affordable Care Act for seven years, took a major step on Thursday toward that goal, unveiling a bill to cut Medicaid deeply and end the health law’s mandate that most Americans have health insurance. The 142-page bill would create a new system of federal tax credits to help people buy health insurance, while offering states the ability to drop many of the benefits required by the Affordable Care Act, like maternity care, emergency services and mental health treatment. (Pear and Kaplan, 6/22)

The Hill: Senate GOP Releases ObamaCare Repeal Bill With Deep Cuts To Medicaid

The measure includes deep cuts to Medicaid and fundamentally reshapes that program from an open-ended government commitment to a system of capped federal payments that limit federal spending. The bill repeals billions of dollars ObamaCare taxes used to raise money for the law’s coverage expansion and also abolishes the law’s mandates to buy coverage. (Sullivan, 6/22)

Read the bill: Senate Releases Health Care Legislation: Read The Bill

