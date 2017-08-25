Research Roundup: Medicaid Expansion; All-Payer Systems

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

The Commonwealth Fund: How Medicaid Expansion Affected Out-Of-Pocket Health Care Spending For Low-Income Families

Prior research shows that low-income residents of states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are less likely to experience financial barriers to health care access, but the impact on out-of-pocket spending has not yet been measured. ...Compared to families in nonexpansion states, low-income families in states that did expand Medicaid saved an average of $382 in annual spending on health care. In these states, low-income families were less like to report any out-of-pocket spending on insurance premiums or medical care than were similar families in nonexpansion states. For families that did have some out-of-pocket spending, spending levels were lower in states that expanded Medicaid. Low-income families in Medicaid expansion states were also much less likely to have catastrophically high spending levels. The form of coverage expansion — conventional Medicaid or waiver rules — did not have a statistically significant effect on these outcomes. (Glied, Chakraborty and Russo, 8/22)

The Commonwealth Fund: An Emerging Approach To Payment Reform: All-Payer Global Budgets For Large Safety-Net Hospital Systems

Health systems often lack resources to support intensive efforts that emphasize prevention. A contributing factor is the continued dependence on fee-for-service reimbursement. All-payer global hospital budgeting is a promising innovation that departs from fee-for-service reimbursement by assuring a hospital receives a prospectively set amount of revenue over the course of the year. This assurance creates an incentive to reorganize care delivery and invest in services to address preventable health conditions. ...To be successful, all-payer global hospital budgeting requires a vision for transformation, an operational strategy, and an environment conducive to success. Key considerations for adopting this approach include whether alternative payment methods can accomplish the same goals, whether a sufficient reference population can be defined to guide year-over-year budget adjustments, and whether a strong governance structure can be established and sustained. (Shargstein et al, 8/16)

New England Journal of Medicine: Association Of Reference Pricing With Drug Selection And Spending

In the United States, prices for therapeutically similar drugs vary widely, which has prompted efforts by public and private insurers to steer patients toward the lower-priced options. Under reference pricing, the insurer or employer establishes a maximum contribution it will make toward the price of a drug or procedure, and the patient pays the remainder. ...Implementation of reference pricing was associated with significant changes in drug selection and spending for a population of patients covered by employment-based insurance in the United States. (Robinson, Whaley and Brown, 8/17)

JAMA Internal Medicine: State Access Standards And Accessibility To Specialists For Medicaid Managed Care Enrollees

Medicaid recipients have consistently reported less timely access to specialists than patients with other types of coverage. By 2018, state Medicaid agencies will be required by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to enact time and distance standards for managed care organizations to ensure an adequate supply of specialist physicians for enrollees; however, there have been no published studies of whether these policies have significant effects on access to specialty care. ...Specialty access standards did not lead to widespread improvements in access to specialist physicians. Meaningful improvements in access to specialty care for Medicaid recipients may require additional interventions. (Ndumele et. al, 8/14)

