Scientists Take Steps Toward Unlocking Mysteries Of Misunderstood Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

"This is a field that has been full of skepticism and misconception, where patients have been viewed to have invented their disease. These data clearly show the contrary, and demonstrate what can be achieved when we couple good research design with new technology," said lead author Dr. Jose Montoya.

Stat: Blood Markers Of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Could Lead To A Diagnostic Test
In an effort to find the cause of chronic fatigue syndrome, researchers have identified 17 immune molecules whose concentrations in patients’ blood correlate with disease severity. ...Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is poorly understood and notoriously difficult to diagnose or treat, and some medical professionals question whether it is psychological or biological in nature. One area of research has been cytokines — molecules the immune system uses to communicate while combating foreign invaders in the body. (Caruso, 7/31)

NPR: 'Chronic Fatigue Syndrome' Severity Linked To Several Proteins Of Inflammation
Imagine feeling horribly sick, day after day, yet doctors repeatedly tell you they can't find anything wrong. That typically happens to people with the mysterious illness commonly known as "chronic fatigue syndrome." Research findings from Stanford University released Monday could point the way to a long-sought diagnostic laboratory test for the condition, and possibly a first-ever treatment. (Tucker, 7/31)

In other public health news —

The New York Times: A Dangerous, ‘Silent Reservoir’ For Gonorrhea: The Throat
The human throat houses billions of bacteria, most of them harmless. But one species is becoming more common, and it is anything but benign. Drug-resistant gonorrhea has been on the rise for years; the World Health Organization has reported an increase in more than 50 countries. Now scientists say the epidemic is being driven by a particular mode of transmission: oral sex. (Pattani, 7/31)

The New York Times: Only Six Nations Have Evaluated Readiness For Global Pandemic
Of the world’s countries, only six — three rich ones and three poor ones — have taken the steps they should have to evaluate their ability to withstand a global pandemic, according to a recent report sponsored by the World Bank. Just three wealthy countries — Finland, Saudi Arabia and the United States — have gone through two external evaluations of their readiness to face pandemics, one for human diseases and one for animal outbreaks, the study found. (McNeil, 7/31)

The New York Times: What Does Your Microbiome Say About You?
There are trillions of microbial species in the world and thousands of them live in or on the human body. Bacteria, fungi, viruses and other microorganisms congregate in mini ecosystems called microbiomes, found almost anywhere you can imagine. (Pattani, 7/31)

