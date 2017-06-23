Senate Bill Defenders: Mitch McConnell’s Plan Is An ‘Advance,’ Transformative

In the midst of criticism, some editorial voices offer strong and positive views of the sweeping legislation.

USA Today: Mitch McConnell: Replacing Failed Obamacare

Seven years ago, Democrats imposed Obamacare on our country. By nearly any measure, it has failed and no amount of 11th hour reality-denying or buck-passing by Democrats is going to change the fact that more Americans are going to get hurt unless we do something. (Sen. Mitch McConnell, 6/22)

The Wall Street Journal: The Senate’s Health-Care Advance

Senate Republicans released their draft bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare on Thursday, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hoping for a vote next week. The binary choice now is between pushing past the media and Democratic flak to pass a historic achievement, or wilting under the pressure and ratifying the ObamaCare status quo. (6/22)

Forbes: The New Senate Republican Bill Will Transform American Health Care

The hotly-anticipated Senate Republican health care bill came out on Thursday morning. The airwaves quickly filled up with predictable talking points from both sides. But once the dust settles, it will emerge that the Senate bill will have far-reaching effects on American health care: for the better. (Avik Roy, 6/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription