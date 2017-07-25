KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

Senate Votes To Move Ahead With Debate On Obamacare Replacement Bill

Republican leadership secure the needed 50 votes -- with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote to reach 51 -- to bring health care legislation to the floor.

Politico: Republicans Vote To Move Ahead On Obamacare Repeal
Senate Republicans voted Tuesday voted to open debate on repealing Obamacare, dramatically reviving an effort that many GOP lawmakers left for dead just a few days ago. The vote is a huge political win and turnaround for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans who've promised for seven years to repeal Obamacare if voters gave them control of Congress and the White House. (Haberkorn, Kim and Everett, 7/25)

Los Angeles Times: With Pence Breaking A Tie, Senate Votes To Begin Debate On Obamacare Repeal Bill
With health coverage for tens of millions of Americans at stake, it remained unclear Tuesday what kind of healthcare bill — if any — might emerge by the time a final Senate vote is held, possibly as early as Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has set up a series of votes this week on competing proposals to repeal much of Obamacare, or repeal and replace pieces of the law. (Mascaro and Levey, 7/25)

Vox: Senate Republicans Vote To Open Debate On A Health Care Bill
Just hours before the vote, the Republican game plan was still changing. Senators are now considering repealing only a few of the most unpopular provisions in Obamacare, including its individual mandate. That means there are three possibilities in play. (Scott, 7/25)

Before the vote —

AP News: Mic Captures GOP Senator Ripping Trump, Mocking Lawmaker
Oh, that dreaded open microphone! Republican Sen. Susan Collins got caught Tuesday at the end of a hearing with a microphone that was still hot — and captured her ripping President Donald Trump and making fun of a fellow lawmaker who had been critical of her on health care. (Kerr, 7/25)

