Senate Votes To Move Ahead With Debate On Obamacare Replacement Bill

Republican leadership secure the needed 50 votes -- with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote to reach 51 -- to bring health care legislation to the floor.

Politico: Republicans Vote To Move Ahead On Obamacare Repeal

Senate Republicans voted Tuesday voted to open debate on repealing Obamacare, dramatically reviving an effort that many GOP lawmakers left for dead just a few days ago. The vote is a huge political win and turnaround for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans who've promised for seven years to repeal Obamacare if voters gave them control of Congress and the White House. (Haberkorn, Kim and Everett, 7/25)

The New York Times: Pence Breaks Tie As Senate Votes To Begin Debating Obamacare Repeal

The Senate narrowly voted on Tuesday to begin debate on a bill to repeal major provisions of the Affordable Care Act, taking a pivotal step forward after the dramatic return of Senator John McCain, who cast a crucial vote despite his diagnosis of brain cancer. (Pear and Kaplan, 7/25)

USA Today: McCain, Battling Cancer, Returns To Senate For Critical Health Care Vote

It was still unclear on Tuesday what will be in the Senate legislation and whether Republicans will ultimately have enough votes to pass it. (Guadiano, 7/25)

Bloomberg: Senate GOP Votes To Debate Health-Care Plan In Hard-Fought Step

The drama of Tuesday’s 51-50 vote -- with Vice President Mike Pence providing the tie-breaker -- was heightened by the arrival from Arizona of Senator John McCain to help the GOP try to repeal Obamacare following his brain-cancer diagnosis last week. (Litvan and Dennis, 7/25)

The Hill: Senate Votes To Begin ObamaCare Repeal Debate

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) received thunderous applause as he entered the chamber following brain surgery to cast the 49th vote. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) then cast the 50th vote for the bill. (Sullivan, 7/25)

The Washington Post: Senate Votes To Launch Debate On Revamping Obamacare

The turnaround for the beleaguered health-care effort came after senators such as Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Rand Paul (Ky.) and Dean Heller (R-Nev.) said they would support launching debate on the bill. (Sullivan, Eilperin and Snell, 7/25)

The Atlantic: Senate Republicans Clear Key Health-Care Hurdle

As recently as 24 hours before the vote, Senate aides were predicting it would fail, delivering yet another blow to the GOP’s hopes of at least partially repealing and replacing Obamacare after seven years of campaign promises. (Berman, 7/25)

Los Angeles Times: With Pence Breaking A Tie, Senate Votes To Begin Debate On Obamacare Repeal Bill

With health coverage for tens of millions of Americans at stake, it remained unclear Tuesday what kind of healthcare bill — if any — might emerge by the time a final Senate vote is held, possibly as early as Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has set up a series of votes this week on competing proposals to repeal much of Obamacare, or repeal and replace pieces of the law. (Mascaro and Levey, 7/25)

Vox: Senate Republicans Vote To Open Debate On A Health Care Bill

Just hours before the vote, the Republican game plan was still changing. Senators are now considering repealing only a few of the most unpopular provisions in Obamacare, including its individual mandate. That means there are three possibilities in play. (Scott, 7/25)

Before the vote —

NPR: Senators Vote To Proceed With Health Care Debate

Before voting began, a group of protesters shouted "kill the bill'" and "shame" from the Senate's galleries. (Naylor, 7/25)

AP News: Mic Captures GOP Senator Ripping Trump, Mocking Lawmaker

Oh, that dreaded open microphone! Republican Sen. Susan Collins got caught Tuesday at the end of a hearing with a microphone that was still hot — and captured her ripping President Donald Trump and making fun of a fellow lawmaker who had been critical of her on health care. (Kerr, 7/25)

