Some N.H. Communities To Follow Lead Of State A.G. And Take Legal Action Against Opioid Company

In related news, the nation's largest pharmacy benefit manager is taking the controversial step of limiting the number and strength of first-time prescriptions for opioids. And let's not forget about drugged drivers' risk of overdose and new statistics that indicate the nation is drinking more.

New Hampshire Public Radio: Manchester Likely To File Its Own Lawsuit Against Opioid Companies

Last week, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office took its first steps to sue an opioid company — Purdue Pharma — over its alleged role in the state’s addiction crisis. Now, some local communities may soon follow with lawsuits of their own. Back in May, Manchester officials signed a contract with a New York-based law firm — Napoli Shkolnik — to explore the possibility of legal action against drug manufacturers. (McDermott, 8/16)

The Associated Press: Express Scripts To Limit Opioids; Doctors Concerned

The nation’s largest pharmacy benefit manager will soon limit the number and strength of opioid drugs prescribed to first-time users as part of a wide-ranging effort to curb an epidemic affecting millions of Americans. But the new program from Express Scripts is drawing criticism from the American Medical Association, the largest association of physicians and medical students in the U.S., which believes treatment plans should be left to doctors and their patients. (Salter, 8/17)

The Associated Press: Overdoses On The Road: Drugged Driving Rises As A Menace

Car crashes caused by overdosing drivers are becoming so commonplace, authorities say, that some rescue crews immediately administer the antidote, naloxone, to any unresponsive driver they find at an accident scene. People who use heroin and related drugs are sometimes so eager to get high, or so sick from withdrawal, that they’ll shoot up in the car as soon as they get their hands on more, police say. Often they’re back on the road before the overdose takes hold, and they lose consciousness, a recipe for traffic accidents. (Stacy and Welsh-Huggins, 8/17)

NPR: With Heavy Drinking On The Rise, How Much Is Too Much?

If one glass of wine takes the edge off, why not drink a few more? This thinking may help explain the findings of a new study that points to an increase in drinking among adults in the U.S., especially women. "We found that both alcohol use and high-risk drinking, which is sometimes called binge-drinking, increased over time," says Deborah Hasin, a professor of epidemiology at the Columbia University Medical Center and an author of the study. (Aubrey, 8/16)

