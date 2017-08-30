State Highlights: Decision On Whether To Block Texas’ Abortion Ban Expected This Week; Most Of Ohio’s Death Row Inmates Have Intellectual Impairments

Media outlets report on news from Texas, Ohio, California, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Florida.

San Antonio Press-Express: No Decision Yet On Whether Second-Trimester Abortion Ban Will Take Effect

A federal judge will decide by Friday whether to temporarily block the state’s ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure. Supporters argue the measure will prevent “dismemberment” of living fetuses, but critics contend it will erode women’s access to abortions. After a hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel of Austin said he would release a written order later in the week, before Senate Bill 8 is set to take effect Friday. (Morris, 8/29)

Columbus Dispatch: Most Ohio Death Row Inmates Mentally Disabled, Report Says

Most of the 26 men scheduled for execution in Ohio over three years have intellectual impairments, mental illness and childhood abuse and should not be put to death, a study by Harvard Law School’s Fair Punishment Project concludes. A report released Wednesday looked at all 26 cases of convicted killers set to be executed in Ohio through 2020, beginning with Gary Otte on Sept. 13. It said Ohio is “poised to violate constitutional limits” by executing impaired inmates. (Johnson, 8/29)

Los Angeles Times: Adventist Health Glendale Ranks High In Multiple Areas In Latest ‘Best Hospitals’ List

In a measurement by the U.S. News & World Report, multiple areas of care at Adventist Health Glendale were recently recognized as being among the best in the region and state. The media company released its “Best Hospitals” list for 2017-18 last week and ranked Adventist Health Glendale at No. 16 in the Los Angeles metro area and No. 28 in California. (Landa, 8/29)

The Philadelphia Inquirer/Philly.com: Feds: Fox Rehab Received $30 Million In Improper Medicare Payments

A federal auditor said Tuesday that Fox Rehabilitation, based in Cherry Hill, received at least $29.9 million from Medicare for services that did not meet Medicare requirements. The services were provided to 15,287 Medicare beneficiaries in New Jersey between July 2013 and June 2015. The Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that 85 of 100 claims in its sample contained services that were not medically necessary. Overall, privately owned Fox submitted 400,221 claims during the audit period, with $39.7 million in total reimbursement. (Brubaker, 8/29)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Number Of N.H. Prisoners Testing Positive For Drugs Shows Decline

The number of prison inmates testing positive for drugs in New Hampshire is going down. Around this time last year, 27 percent of drug tests came back positive. New data from the Department of Corrections says now, that's down to 11 percent. (Sutherland, 8/28)

The Star Tribune: $20M Awarded Over Woman Who Died After Giving Birth At Abbott

The family of a woman who died less than a week after giving birth at Abbott Northwestern Hospital has won a judgment exceeding $20 million in what the plaintiff's attorneys are calling the largest wrongful-death medical malpractice verdict in Minnesota history. The six-person jury's unanimous verdict came Monday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court on behalf of the husband and other relatives of Nicole Bermingham, who died on Aug. 26, 2013. (Walsh, 8/29)

Tampa Bay Times: Opening Of New Autism Center Raises Hopes For Tampa Mom

Some Florida Autism Centers provide schooling as well as therapy. The new Tampa center, which opened in May, specializes in one-on-one therapy based on the principles of applied behavioral analysis — described as a systematic approach for influencing behavior by identifying environmental variables. (Morgan, 8/29)

