State Highlights: Fla. Lawmaker Raised Red Flag About Nursing Homes’ Struggles After Irma; Judge Strikes Down Provisions In Ind. Abortion Law

Media outlets report on news from Florida, Indiana, Connecticut, California, Georgia and Kansas.

The Hill: Fla. Lawmaker Warned Officials Before Retirement Home Tragedy

A day before eight residents from the same Florida nursing home died, Rep. Frederica Wilson joined other state and federal officials on a Hurricane Irma recovery conference call and warned the situation could quickly turn deadly if power is not restored to local senior facilities. The Florida Democrat’s phone had been ringing nonstop since Hurricane Irma knocked out power to much of South Florida on Sept. 10. Wilson has 100 long-term care facilities in her Miami-area district, and many were begging her to help get the power — and the air conditioning — back on. (Wong, 9/26)

The Associated Press: Federal Judge Permanently Blocks Indiana Abortion Limits

A federal judge permanently struck down provisions of an Indiana law passed last year that would have banned abortions sought due to fetal genetic abnormalities and required that aborted fetuses be buried or cremated. U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt's decision, issued Friday, found that those two provisions and a third one are unconstitutional. She granted an order permanently blocking all three from being enforced and granted summary judgment in favor of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, which had sued the state in April 2016 after then-Gov. Mike Pence signed the provisions into law. (9/25)

The CT Mirror: Key Budget Revenue-Raiser Faces Looming Expiration Date

Raising taxes on hospitals to leverage more federal dollars, a key component of all plans to solve Connecticut’s budget crisis, could be in jeopardy if legislators don’t reach agreement by week’s end. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the hospital industry — which agreed to endorse the tax hike under very specific conditions — urged state officials Monday to act quickly. (Phaneuf, 9/25)

Los Angeles Times: Blaze At Homeless Encampment In San Diego County May Have Exposed Firefighters To Hepatitis A

team of firefighters may have been exposed to hepatitis A while battling a vegetation fire early Sunday at a homeless encampment in Spring Valley, officials said. A “large amount” of urine and feces had accumulated at the encampment, prompting hazardous materials crews to require firefighters to decontaminate with soap and water before leaving the scene, according to the San Miguel Fire Protection District. (Tchekmedyian, 9/25)

The Associated Press: Advocates Want More Police Training For Mental-Health Issues

Supervisors for the Georgia Tech police officer who fatally shot a student thought the officer showed promise, but there is no evidence that he had received the kind of training that advocates say is crucial to effectively interact with people who have mental-health issues. Officer Tyler Beck fatally shot Scout Schultz on Sept. 16, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said. Beck and other officers responded after Schultz called 911 to report an armed suspicious person, investigators said. Police have said Schultz had a knife and refused to drop it after repeated commands. (9/25)

Los Angeles Times: Death Toll From West Nile Climbs To 7 In L.A. County, Officials Say

Los Angeles County health officials warned residents Monday to protect themselves against the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus, as the number of people killed by the disease in L.A. County this year reached seven. The department launched a campaign Monday called “It’s Not Just A Bite” to try to raise awareness about mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile. (Karlamangla, 9/25)

Kansas City Star: Life Expectancy Going Down In Several Kansas City ZIP Codes

Kansas City Health Department data shows that in each of the last two years there were four ZIP codes in the city in which life expectancy was going down. Department officials aren’t yet sure why, but they think it may be related to socioeconomic changes within those ZIP codes because those factors tend to influence health outcomes even more than medical care. (Marso, 9/25)

Kansas City Star: Double-Murderer Sues For Prison Smoking Ban - And Wins

At the prison in Cameron, the asthmatic Washington kept being paired with heavy smokers, despite doctor’s orders that his quarters be smoke-free. Now, after a decade-long legal battle, Washington is declaring victory with a settlement that not only protects his health but orders the Missouri prison system to go smoke-free on or before April 1. (Hendricks, 9/25)

The Associated Press: Coffee Sold In California Could Carry Cancer Warning Labels

A future cup of coffee in California could give you jitters before you even take a sip. A nonprofit group wants coffee manufacturers, distributors and retailers to post ominous warnings about a cancer-causing chemical stewing in every brew and has been presenting evidence in a Los Angeles courtroom to make its case. (9/25)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coffee Sold In California May Come With Warning Labels In Future

The long-running lawsuit that resumed Monday claims Starbucks and about 90 other companies, including grocery stores and retail shops, failed to follow a state law requiring warning signs about hazardous chemicals found everywhere from household products to workplaces to the environment. At the center of the dispute is acrylamide, a carcinogen found in cooked foods such as French fries that is also a natural byproduct of the coffee roasting process. (Melley, 9/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription