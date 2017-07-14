State Highlights: Minn. Marks New Measles Case; Three Mass. Hospitals Reach Merger Agreement

Media outlets report on news from Minnesota, Massachusetts, Georgia, Missouri, California, Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Florida.

The Star Tribune: New Measles Case In Minnesota Extends Threat

A new measles case in Minnesota, reported just as the recent outbreak seemed to be winding down, has state health officials on alert because it involved a white adult who had visited public places in Hennepin, Ramsey and Carver counties while infectious and who had circulated among several people known to be unvaccinated. Reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, the case brings the total for the current measles outbreak to 79. (Olson, 7/13)

Boston Globe: Beth Israel Deaconess And Lahey Health Sign Final Agreement To Merge

After several months of negotiations, the Beth Israel Deaconess health system, Lahey Health, and three other hospitals said they’ve signed a final agreement to merge. The merger would be the biggest Massachusetts hospital deal in decades. (Dayal McCluskey, 7/13)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia To Pursue $49 Million For School Nurses

In a joint effort with the Georgia Department of Education, the Department of Community Health board voted to approve a nursing services reimbursement program that would draw an estimated $48.6 million in additional federal dollars, assuming no major changes to Medicaid. There were 1,629 nurses and 307 unlicensed health care and clinic workers in Georgia schools last spring. (Tagami, 7/13)

The Associated Press: Confusion Over How Anti-Abortion Bill Could Affect St. Louis

Missouri lawmakers are at a standstill on broad anti-abortion legislation more than a month after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called them into a special session to deal with abortion issues. The legislation calls for several new regulations, such as annual state inspections of abortion clinics. But one of the provisions causing the most confusion addresses a St. Louis ordinance that city leaders say is intended to prevent discrimination based on reproductive health decisions, such as pregnancy and abortion. (7/14)

Los Angeles Times: AIDS Healthcare Foundation Claims Victory As Court Throws Out Lawsuit Over Its Billing Of L.A. County

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, long at battle with Los Angeles city and county officials over policies and payments, claimed a victory recently when a court dismissed a lawsuit involving charges that the foundation had overbilled L.A. County for HIV/AIDS-related services. (Agrawal, 7/13)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Best Hospitals In US: 8 Georgia Hospitals Among Most Advanced In Tech

And according to Hospitals and Health Networks 19th annual “Most Wired Hospitals and Health Systems” survey, eight Georgia hospitals or health systems (including four in metro Atlanta) rely heavily on digital innovation “to improve population health, capitalize on data analytics, boost patient engagement and introduce new efficiencies" ...The survey, conducted with the help of the American Hospital Association and health care experts, showed 82 percent of the nation’s hospitals and hospital systems use technological analysis tools to help improve quality and reduce costs, both clinically and administratively. (Pirani, 7/13)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Adults With Congenital Heart Disease Get Care At Cincinnati Children's

Today, [Camille] King is one of more than 1,000 adults being treated at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for congenital heart disease. Last year, the program became one of the first five in the country to be accredited by the Adult Congenital Heart Association. (Korte, 7/13)

Detroit Free Press: Beaumont Trumpets, Defends New Pricey Proton Beam Cancer Center

Beaumont Health officials showed off their new $40-million cancer-fighting machine on Thursday — the first of its kind in Michigan and purportedly more advanced and less costly to operate than earlier models of the sometimes controversial technology. The proton beam device is the centerpiece of the new Proton Therapy Center on Beaumont's Royal Oak hospital campus and one of just 25 in the country. (Reindl, 7/13)

Kaiser Health News: Medical Transportation Provider Accused Of Disserving L.A.’s Frail Patients

Some days, the drivers showed up late to take Julian Myers to and from dialysis. Other days, they didn’t come at all. When that happened, Myers, who has end-stage kidney disease, scrambled to find a ride. “My blood pressure was rising and I’d get anxious,” he recalled. “I was frustrated. It’s a regular appointment. They should be here on time.” (Gorman, 7/14)

Austin American-Statesman: Lawmakers Propose Reining In Health Costs For Texas Retired Teachers

After failing to temper soaring health care costs for retired teachers, state lawmakers are considering giving retired teachers up to $1,200 more a year and pumping $200 million into their health care over the next two years. Starting in January, many retired teachers, particularly those under the age of 65, will see higher premiums and deductibles grow as much as 10 times what they’re paying now. (Chang, 7/13)

San Jose Mercury News: Palo Alto Sees 26 Percent Rise In Homeless In County Census

The number of homeless people in Palo Alto has risen 26 percent in two years, according to a countywide census. Claudia Keith, a spokeswoman for the city, said Santa Clara County officials point to rising housing prices and the higher cost of living as likely reasons for the increase. Lee, 7/13)

Kansas City Star: Assaults On Health Care Workers Spur Calls For Training, Legal Protections

A study by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found health care workers nationwide are four times more likely to be victims of serious workplace violence than people in private industry as a whole. Of the workplace violence against health care workers, 80 percent came from patients. (Marso, 7/13)

Minnesota Public Radio: Crisis Connection Hotline Rescued, As Least Temporarily

A mental health hotline that's served Minnesotans for nearly 50 years will keep operating thanks to an eleventh-hour infusion of money. Crisis Connection had been scheduled to shut down Friday evening, but a grant from the state health department means the service will continue linking people suffering mental health emergencies to professional counselors. (Sepic, 7/14)

Health News Florida: Federal Judge Dismisses Request To Stop Spraying Pesticide Naled In Miami-Dade County

A federal judge has dismissed a request to stop aerial spraying of the pesticide Naled in Miami-Dade County, describing the plaintiffs' complaint as "poor" and recommending they get a lawyer before pursuing further legal action. Judge Federico Moreno, of the Southern District of Florida, gave the two Miami Beach residents who filed the complaint 60 days to amend it by clarifying why the case belongs in federal court and which laws they contend are being violated. (Stein, 7/13)

