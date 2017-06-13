State Highlights: Va.’s ‘Looming’ Behavioral Health Challenges; Baltimore Offers Companies New Workplace Wellness Designation

Media outlets report on health-related news from Virginia, Maryland, Arizona, Missouri, Illinois, Florida, California and Massachusetts.

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Virginia's Top Behavioral Health Official Outlines Looming Mental Health Challenges

Even as Gov. Terry McAuliffe ceremonially signed two bills Monday that take the state closer to providing more immediate access to mental health care for people in crisis and those behind bars, Virginia’s top behavioral health official outlined looming challenges. Among the most urgent: overcrowded mental hospitals, significant staffing shortages and the need for millions more to complete an overhaul of the state’s community-based mental health care system. (Kleiner, 6/12)

The Baltimore Sun: Baltimore Health Department Offers Firms A Wellness Designation

The Baltimore City Health Department has launched a new program aimed at encouraging local companies to provide healthier work environments by offering them a Workplace Wellness designation. Company leaders can use a questionnaire adapted from a scorecard generated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help them identify priorities, or gaps, in their health promotion programs in nutrition, physical fitness and emotional health. (Cohn, 6/12)

Arizona Republic: High Poverty, Lack Of Health-Care Access Spur Arizona's Low Ranking In Child Well-Being

Children in Arizona rank near the bottom of a national survey of child well-being, according to a report released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The state finished 46th out of the 50 states in a survey that looked at factors ranging from the percentage of kids living in poverty, to the teen birthrate to access to health care. (Pitzi, 6/12)

KCUR: ‘Chemical Straight-Jackets:’ Lawsuit Claims Missouri Foster Kids Prescribed Too Many Meds

Two national child advocacy organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Social Services, alleging that children in the state’s foster care system are over-prescribed psychotropic medications with little oversight...The five plaintiffs, identified by their initials, include two- and three-year-old sisters who were allegedly prescribed Risperdal, an antipsychotic not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children under five. Another plaintiff, aged 12, was prescribed five medications at once, and experienced hallucinations. (Bouscaren, 6/13)

Chicago Tribune: University Of Chicago Medicine May Soon Be Out Of UnitedHealthcare's Network

About 8,000 UnitedHealthcare customers who get care from University of Chicago Medicine might have to switch doctors this summer — or pay significantly more for services because of a contract disagreement between the insurer and the medical system. UnitedHealthcare — the state's second-largest health insurer — and University of Chicago Medicine have been unable to agree on a contract to keep the medical center and the system's doctors in the insurer's network. (Schencker, 6/12)

Health News Florida: Study: Florida Still Behind In Providing For Children

The number of uninsured children in Florida dropped to a record low of 7 percent, according to the study, which used data from 2015. The state also saw lower teen pregnancy rats and more teens in school or working full-time. But the study ranked Florida 44th in health and 45th in economic well-being. (Ochoa, 6/13)

EdSource Today: California Law Spurs Reforms After Heartbreaking Student Suicide Cluster

While suicide is the second-leading cause of death for teenagers ages 15 to 19, it is rare, with 150 suicide deaths in California in that age group in 2013... The California Department of Education released a model youth suicide prevention policy last month that calls for schools to create strategies to encourage students to talk about depression and stress. (Adams, 6/12)

Boston Globe: Promotion Of Health Care Execs Could Lift GE’s Efforts In Life Sciences And Health Data

General Electric Co. has been ramping up its activity in the state’s health care and life sciences sectors for several years. The rise of two health care-focused executives on GE’s new leadership team could turbocharge its business in the booming fields. (Weisman, Dayal McCluskey and Rosen, 6/12)

WBUR: Mass. House To Take Up Pot Bill This Week

The Massachusetts House of Representatives will begin debate Thursday on a bill making changes to the state’s voter-passed recreational marijuana law... As passed by voters, the law gave all regulatory power to a three-person Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) that would fall under the office of state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, with all members to be appointed by the treasurer. (Brown, 6/12)

