States Urged To Sue Drug Companies Over Painkiller Epidemic By Lawyers Who Drove Tobacco Litigation

The Wall Street Journal reports on a one-time attorney general who is aiding in lawsuits filed by Mississippi and Ohio against pharmaceutical makers. In another story on the business front of the drug crisis, McKesson's board will be greeted by picketing teamsters organized by the father of an overdose victim.

The Wall Street Journal: Lawyers Hope To Do To Opioid Makers What They Did To Big Tobacco
The legal front widening against makers of opioid painkillers has something in common with landmark tobacco litigation of the 1990s: attorney Mike Moore. As Mississippi’s attorney general in 1994, Mr. Moore filed the first state lawsuit against tobacco companies, saying they harmed public-health systems by misrepresenting smoking’s dangers. He helped marshal the subsequent spate of state litigation and then the talks that led to a $246 billion settlement. (Whalen, 7/23)

Bloomberg: Overdose Victim's Dad Rallies Teamsters In Fight With McKesson 
When McKesson’s board and executives gather near Dallas for their annual shareholders meeting on July 26, they’ll be greeted by a throng of picketing Teamsters. Representatives of the union, which owns more than $30 million of McKesson shares, will call on investors to reject the company’s executive-pay plan and for the board to claw back some of Chief Executive Officer John Hammergren’s compensation. (Melin, 7/21)

State efforts to combat the epidemic are reported from Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado and Connecticut —

Boston Globe: Key Part Of Opioid Legislation Is Not Working
As originally proposed by Governor Charlie Baker, the law would have required those taken to the emergency room after an overdose to be held involuntarily for up to 72 hours to receive treatment. But the final version approved by the Legislature excised that requirement, dictating instead that hospitals must simply offer substance abuse treatment to these patients after a voluntary assessment. (Edmondson, 7/23)

Denver Post: Colorado Medicaid Program Reduces Opioid Dosages To Combat Addiction
Colorado’s Medicaid program is reducing the amount of opioid painkillers it allows its recipients to receive, part of a growing campaign to restrict how many of the highly addictive drugs are in circulation. The new policy, announced this month, will roll out in two phases. The first, which goes into place in August, applies to Medicaid recipients who are prescribed opioids for the first time in at least a year. The policy will limit those patients to receiving only a seven-day supply to start, with two additional one-week refills possible if the patient requests them. Another refill request beyond that will require additional scrutiny. (Ingold, 7/24)

