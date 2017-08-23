The Eclipse Was An Expensive Two Minutes For Hospitals, Even Though Nothing Really Happened

For events like the solar eclipse, hospitals are faced with a Catch-22: if they're not prepared and they get an influx of patients they get blamed, if they do prepare and nothing happens they're stuck with the bill.

Stat: Hospitals Prepped — And Spent Big — For The Eclipse. It Was A Bust

For hospitals nationwide, Monday’s solar eclipse was an expensive two minutes. St. Charles Health System in central Oregon canceled elective surgeries to get ready for a rush of patients and increased emergency and acute care staff by nearly 40 percent. In southwestern Illinois, Red Bud Regional Hospital added on-call staff and security, and held several weeks of training sessions for clinicians. (Ross and Thielking, 8/22)

Los Angeles Times: Will Eye Damage Follow The Great American Eclipse?

For those who witnessed the Great American Eclipse on Monday and are wondering whether they could have developed vision issues, here are a few things to know about post-eclipse eye health. First, if you used proper eclipse glasses to view the sun, you should be fine, according to Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, an ophthalmologist at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. (Khan, 8/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription