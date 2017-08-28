The Good Kind Of Side Effect: Anti-Inflammatory Drug Also Sharply Cuts Rates Of Lung Cancer

Experts caution though that potential fatal side effects of the drug, as well as its high cost, mean it is unlikely to be widely used.

Stat: A Welcome Side Effect: Novartis Anti-Inflammatory May Cut Risk Of Lung Cancer, Study Finds

It was big news earlier this summer when a groundbreaking study of 10,000 patients found that an anti-inflammatory drug significantly reduced the risk of cardiovascular complications in heart attack survivors. Now, the researchers have found that the drug had a surprising (and welcome) side effect: It also sharply cut the rates of lung cancer. (Keshavan, 8/27)

The New York Times: Drug Aimed At Inflammation May Lower Risk Of Heart Disease And Cancer

Researchers outside the study say the findings represent a major milestone — proof of a biologic concept that opens the door to new ways of treating and preventing cardiovascular disease in people who are still at risk despite standard therapies. “This is fantastic,” said Dr. David J. Maron, the director of preventive cardiology at Stanford University School of Medicine. “The green light just went on for full-fledged investigation and development of effective and cost-effective new therapies.” (Grady, 8/27)

