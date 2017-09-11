The Long Months Of Uncertainty Are Wearing On Insurers

And insurance providers aren't banking on a lifeline being tossed from Congress anytime soon.

Modern Healthcare: Left In The Lurch: Ongoing Uncertainty Is Taking A Toll On Health Insurers

For nearly a year, health insurers have operated under a cloud of political and regulatory uncertainty that has taken a toll on finances, and for some, their day-to-day operations. Even though Congress shifted its focus from bulldozing the Affordable Care Act to stabilizing the troubled individual market in the short term, big questions remain, particularly around future funding for cost-sharing reduction subsidies that insurers say are crucial to steadying that business line. (Lee and Livingston, 9/9)

The Hill: Groups Fear Trump Funding Cuts Will Lower ObamaCare Enrollment

Groups that for years have helped people sign up for ObamaCare say the White House's cuts to their funding will almost certainly lower enrollment in the insurance exchanges this year. Some of the groups, known as navigators, say they’re worried they’ll have to permanently cut back on staff, as well as education and outreach about the health-care law ahead of an open enrollment period beginning Nov. 1. (Roubein, 9/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription