The Medicaid Debate: Sen. Toomey’s Momentous Reform; Gov. Kasich Battles His Party

Commentators focus on the some of the key changes that Republican legislation could have on the federal-state program for low-income Americans.

The Washington Post: How To Make The Health Bill This Century’s Most Significant Domestic Policy Reform

Were it not for the provision that Patrick J. Toomey, the Pennsylvania Republican, put into the Senate’s proposed health-care reform, this legislation would be moderately important but hardly momentous. Toomey’s provision, however, makes it this century’s most significant domestic policy reform. It required tenacity by Toomey to insert into the bill a gradually arriving, but meaningful, cap on the rate of growth of per-beneficiary Medicaid spending. (George F. Will, 7/7)

The Wall Street Journal: John Kasich’s Medicaid Lecture

Few politicians have acquitted themselves well in the health-care debate, but no one has dumped his former principles harder than John Kasich. Ohio’s Republican Governor has emerged as the media’s go-to source for substance-free lectures opposing Medicaid reform, and this debate could use a fact or two, not least about Ohio. (7/7)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: The Ohio House Is Watching And Waiting On Medicaid Expansion

A key budget issue between Gov. John R. Kasich's administration and his fellow Republicans in the General Assembly: Attempts by the GOP's state legislators to micromanage Medicaid. ... So, arguably, the real-world meaning of Ohio House Republicans waiting a while before trying to reinstate a Medicaid expansion freeze: They may want to try to make Ohio's congressional Republicans wear the jacket if Ohioans lose Medicaid expansion coverage. (Thomas Suddes, 7/8)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Gov. Kasich, Thanks For Standing Up To GOP On Health Care

At the very least, your efforts over the last few weeks gave a whole lot of Ohioans a Fourth of July weekend free from worry about whether our families will have health insurance next year. ... At least for another week, you helped pull the plug on legislation that would reduce the insured by 22 million, while making coverage less robust and more expensive for millions more. (Don Mooney, 7/8)

Kansas City Star: Medicaid Is Vital To The Well-Being Of Our Children

Over the years, I have seen time and again how important it is for our kids to have access to affordable, comprehensive health care coverage. Since 1965, our Kansas Medicaid program has provided this for an ever-increasing number of children, more than 280,000. The U.S. Senate’s recently unveiled health care legislation, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, does not live up to its name. The sweeping, unprecedented cuts to Medicaid included in the bill would fundamentally change the way the program works and would leave children and families worse off. (Dr. Pam Shaw, 7/6)

