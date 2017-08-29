Transgender Military Ban Unconstitutional, Civil-Liberties Groups Claim In Lawsuits

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland files its suit in Baltimore on behalf of six currently serving transgender service members, while Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN file a separate suit in Seattle.

The Associated Press: ACLU Sues Trump Over Transgender Military Ban

Transgender soldiers, sailors, airmen and other members of the military, along with others who want to enlist, sued President Donald Trump on Monday, hoping the federal courts will stop him from preventing their service. One federal lawsuit was filed in Baltimore by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland on behalf of six transgender individuals currently serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, National Guard and Naval Reserve. (Chase and Johnson, 8/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban Challenged By Civil-Liberties Lawsuits

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland filed its suit in Baltimore on behalf of six currently serving transgender service members. Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN filed a separate suit Monday in Seattle on behalf of a currently serving transgender service member, two transgender people who wish to serve, including a male high-school student, and two advocacy groups, the Human Rights Campaign and the Gender Justice League. Both lawsuits list President Trump and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis among the defendants. The service members listed in the ACLU suit informed the military that they were transgender after President Barack Obama last year lifted a longstanding ban with an “open service” order. (Youssef, 8/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription