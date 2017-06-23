Trump Executive Order Draft On Drug Prices Would Decrease Regulations, Take Steps To Increase Competition

CQ Roll Call reports that a draft document indicates that the Trump administration leaning toward a roll back of regulations to foster faster drug approvals and promoting competition and new payment models for federal insurance programs. In other pharmaceutical industry news, Mylan shareholders reject the EpiPen maker's executive pay policy but re-elect its board.

Roll Call: Draft Drug Price Order Focuses On Regulations, Trade

The Trump administration might seek to roll back regulations in pursuit of faster drug approvals, promoting drug competition and new payment models for federal health insurance programs, according to a draft executive order obtained by CQ Roll Call. Some of the items listed would benefit pharmaceutical companies, despite President Donald Trump’s pledge earlier this year to take steps to rein in the industry because he said it was “getting away with murder.” But the administration is also hinting that it could address some anti-competitive behavior in that sector. There are also a number of recommended proposals that could give incentives for the development of generic drugs. (Siddons and Williams, 6/23)