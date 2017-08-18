Trump Signs Law To Aid WWII Vets Exposed To Mustard Gas

The legislation was advanced through Congress by Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to reconsider denied disability benefits for those who claimed the testing caused health problems.

The Associated Press: Trump Signs Bill To Help Vets Exposed To Mustard Gas

World War II veterans exposed to mustard gas by the military will find it easier to receive help under legislation President Donald Trump has signed into law. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Trump on Wednesday signed the legislation that Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, of Missouri, pushed through Congress. It requires the Veterans Affairs Department to reconsider disability benefits denied to those who claimed the testing caused health problems. (8/18)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Atlanta VA Employees Reassigned After Racially Charged Messages

The VA reassigned the head of the agency’s national health enrollment office in Atlanta and another employee pending the outcome of an investigation into racially charged messages that included mention of sending people to “the ovens.” The move comes after a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News this week about the messages between HEC Director Angel Lawrence and program analyst Nathan Jaco. (Schrade, 8/17)

