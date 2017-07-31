Trump Threatens Lawmakers’ Own Insurance If They Don’t Pass A Health Bill

President Donald Trump, following the defeat of the GOP health proposal, says Republicans looked "like fools" and should not give up on passing legislation.

The New York Times: Trump Tells G.O.P. Senators Not To Be ‘Total Quitters’ On Health Bill

President Trump on Saturday scolded Congress for looking “like fools” and urged Republican senators not to be “total quitters” as he insisted that his push to overhaul the nation’s health care law remained viable, the day after it was rejected by the Senate. To reinforce his demand, the president threatened to cut lawmakers’ own health insurance plans if Congress failed to revive the flagging seven-year effort to roll back the medical care program of former President Barack Obama. (Haberman, 7/29)

USA Today: After Big Staff Shake-Up, Trump Again Calls For New Health Care Plan

Trying to move forward after a big staff shake-up, facing issues ranging from North Korea to his own attorney general, President Trump said Sunday that Republicans should keep trying to repeal and replace Obamacare — while a top aide suggested Trump would pursue the same goal by cutting regulations. "Don't give up Republican Senators, the World is watching: Repeal & Replace," Trump tweeted early in the day. (Jackson, 7/30)

The Washington Post: Trump Insults And Threatens GOP Senators In Long Rant After Health Bill Failure

Trump's multi-chaptered and occasionally self-contradictory rant kicked off Friday morning, shortly after three Republican senators joined every Democrat to sink the GOP's last-ditch effort to overturn Obamacare, 51 to 49. At first, Trump seemed resigned to let the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare, take its course, convinced that the program will fail and force Congress to replace it. (Selk, 7/29)

Reuters: Trump Threatens To End Insurance Payments If No Healthcare Bill

In a Twitter message on Saturday, Trump said "if a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!" (7/29)

The Hill: Trump Threatens Health Insurance Benefits For Lawmakers

The second portion of the tweet referenced congressional health benefits. Members of Congress and many staffers were removed from Federal Employee Health Benefits structure and put into the new insurance exchanges set up by ObamaCare in 2010. The Office of Personnel Management under the Obama administration said members of Congress could obtain subsidized insurance through Washington, D.C.'s health insurance exchange. (Manchester, 7/31)

The Washington Post: Trump Wants Members Of Congress To Personally Feel The Pain Of Obamacare, Mulvaney Says

Mick Mulvaney, director of the White House budget office, clarified a vague threat issued by President Trump on Twitter on Saturday, saying the president wants members of Congress to bear more of the burden for their heavily subsidized health insurance if they fail to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (Grandoni, 7/30)

Politico: Mulvaney: No Other Votes Until Senate Votes Again On Health Care

The Senate should not vote on anything else until it’s voted again on repealing Obamacare, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday. Mulvaney said that “yes,” it's official White House policy that the Senate shouldn’t hold a vote on another issue — not even an imminent crisis like raising the debt ceiling— until the Senate votes again on health care. (Klimas, 7/30)

Boston Globe: Trump Tweets That The Effort To Repeal Obamacare ‘Is Not Dead!’

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Trump said, “Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead!” He also appeared to call on GOP senators to demand another health care vote before tackling any other legislation. (McDonald, 7/29)

The Hill: Trump: 'Republican Senators Are Total Quitters' If They Abandon ObamaCare Repeal

President Trump on Saturday blasted Senate Republicans for giving up the fight on healthcare, saying that senators should demand another vote before any other legislation is considered. "Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead!" Trump tweeted Saturday. (Bowden, 7/29)

