Trump Threatens Lawmakers’ Own Insurance If They Don’t Pass A Health Bill

President Donald Trump, following the defeat of the GOP health proposal, says Republicans looked "like fools" and should not give up on passing legislation.

The New York Times: Trump Tells G.O.P. Senators Not To Be ‘Total Quitters’ On Health Bill
President Trump on Saturday scolded Congress for looking “like fools” and urged Republican senators not to be “total quitters” as he insisted that his push to overhaul the nation’s health care law remained viable, the day after it was rejected by the Senate. To reinforce his demand, the president threatened to cut lawmakers’ own health insurance plans if Congress failed to revive the flagging seven-year effort to roll back the medical care program of former President Barack Obama. (Haberman, 7/29)

USA Today: After Big Staff Shake-Up, Trump Again Calls For New Health Care Plan
Trying to move forward after a big staff shake-up, facing issues ranging from North Korea to his own attorney general, President Trump said Sunday that Republicans should keep trying to repeal and replace Obamacare — while a top aide suggested Trump would pursue the same goal by cutting regulations. "Don't give up Republican Senators, the World is watching: Repeal & Replace," Trump tweeted early in the day. (Jackson, 7/30)

The Washington Post: Trump Insults And Threatens GOP Senators In Long Rant After Health Bill Failure
Trump's multi-chaptered and occasionally self-contradictory rant kicked off Friday morning, shortly after three Republican senators joined every Democrat to sink the GOP's last-ditch effort to overturn Obamacare, 51 to 49. At first, Trump seemed resigned to let the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare, take its course, convinced that the program will fail and force Congress to replace it. (Selk, 7/29)

The Hill: Trump Threatens Health Insurance Benefits For Lawmakers
The second portion of the tweet referenced congressional health benefits. Members of Congress and many staffers were removed from Federal Employee Health Benefits structure and put into the new insurance exchanges set up by ObamaCare in 2010. The Office of Personnel Management under the Obama administration said members of Congress could obtain subsidized insurance through Washington, D.C.'s health insurance exchange. (Manchester, 7/31)

Politico: Mulvaney: No Other Votes Until Senate Votes Again On Health Care
The Senate should not vote on anything else until it’s voted again on repealing Obamacare, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday. Mulvaney said that “yes,” it's official White House policy that the Senate shouldn’t hold a vote on another issue — not even an imminent crisis like raising the debt ceiling— until the Senate votes again on health care. (Klimas, 7/30)

