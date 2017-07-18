Trump Wants To Score A Health Care Win — And Doesn’t Necessarily Matter What It Looks Like

President Donald Trump was wining and dining senators last night in a push to build support for the GOP's proposed legislation while two Republicans announced their plans to oppose the bill. Soon after, the president took to Twitter, urging Congress to focus on repeal first measures instead.

Politico: Trump Blindsided By Implosion Of GOP Health Care Bill

President Trump convened a strategy session over steak and succotash at the White House with senators Monday night, trying to plot an uphill path to repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a GOP alternative. ... Meanwhile, two senators – neither invited to the dinner – were simultaneously drafting statements saying how they couldn’t support the current bill, which they released just after Trump’s White House meal concluded. (Dawsey, 7/18)

The Associated Press: Trump Blasts Congress Over Failure Of GOP Health Care Bill

President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and “a few Republicans” Tuesday over the failure of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law, and warned, “we will return.” Trump’s early morning tweet unleashed a barrage of criticism at Congress over the collapse of the GOP’s flagship legislative priority. For seven years, the party has pledged to repeal President Barack Obama’s law. “Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, but said, “We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans.” (Fram and Werner, 7/17)

The Hill: White House On ObamaCare Repeal: 'Inaction Is Not An Option'

The White House on Monday responded to the stalling of the Senate GOP’s healthcare legislation, saying “inaction is not an option” on the efforts to repeal and replace ObamaCare. “Insurance markets continue to collapse, premiums continue to rise, and Obamacare remains a failure. Inaction is not an option,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement. (Shelbourne, 7/17)

The Washington Post: Vice President Pence’s Bushel Of False And Misleading Claims About Health Care

Vice President Pence recently spoke at the National Governors Association meeting in Providence, R.I., and made several questionable claims about the Senate GOP health-care proposal, the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). When he gave his speech, on Friday, the new version of the Republicans’ health proposal was released but had not been analyzed by the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan agency that studies the budget impact of legislation. (Lee, 7/18)

