Viewpoints: Childhood Disruptive Behavior Disorders Have A High Price Tag For Society; Living With Alzheimer’s

A selection of opinions on health care from around the country.

Stat: The High Cost Of Childhood Disruptive Behavior Disorders

Untreated or mistreated, disruptive behavior disorders may spiral into worsening symptoms; unintended side effects such as problems with sleeping, anxiety, and mood swings; and serious unresolved behavioral problems. Unfortunately, these usually lead to punishment from authority figures or from the juvenile justice system instead of treatment. The cost to society of untreated disruptive behavior disorders is enormous. For one thing, these disorders place significant strain on parental mental health. ... Aside from the emotional burden placed on families, there is a significant financial burden created for schools, for public health agencies, and for society. (Andres De Los Reyes and Steve S. Lee, 6/1)

The Des Moines Register: My Life With Alzheimer’s: Remember, You Are Not Alone

The first inkling I had was in the late 1980s. I was in a hotel room in Washington, D.C., starting to go to a reception. I stopped at the door and needed to check if I had all my stuff, i.e. wallet, hotel key, name badge. The experience seemed a bit weird but I quickly put it out of my mind. That was the beginning of a lengthy road which has recently put me in the same category as one in 10 Americans over 65 who have Alzheimer’s. (Dick Goodson, 6/1)

Los Angeles Times: Trump's Rollback Of Birth Control Rights Will Run Into A Legal Buzzsaw

The Trump administration’s long-telegraphed attack on women’s contraceptive rights acquired tangible form Wednesday with the leak to Vox of the text of the proposed rule change. As expected, the Department of Health and Human Services, along with the departments of Labor and the Treasury, are planning to expand exemptions to the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive care mandate so they apply to any employers expressing “religious beliefs and moral convictions” against birth control. The rule essentially would allow any employer to drop birth control coverage in employee health plans virtually at whim. (Michael Hiltzik, 6/1)

The Columbus Dispatch: Coroner’s Office Under Microscope

The administration of the office of Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz appears to have slid off the rails and her relationship with key county allies has publicly frayed. She needs to stay out of political fights and attend to her office. No one doubts Ortiz is a compassionate physician with a genuine desire to help our community, or that as an experienced pediatrician she has the requisite qualifications for a difficult job. But the problems in this office are reason for concern. It is important to public health, to prosecution of criminals, and to grieving families who deserve the truth. (6/2)

