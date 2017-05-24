WHO’s Next Director-General Will Be First To Come From Africa

Former Ethiopian health minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been elected to head the World Health Organization, the United Nations agency responsible for coordinating international responses to infectious disease epidemics like Ebola and Zika.

The New York Times: W.H.O. Elects Ethiopia’s Tedros As First Director General From Africa

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia was voted director general of the World Health Organization on Tuesday, the first African ever to head the agency. The election was the first conducted by the W.H.O. under more open and democratic rules. After nearly two years of public campaigning, originally by six candidates, the voting took place in a closed-door session in which the health ministers of 186 countries cast their ballots in secret. (McNeil and Cumming-Bruce, 5/23)

The Washington Post: WHO Picks Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu Of Ethiopia To Lead The Global Health Agency

During the third and final round of balloting in Geneva, members of the World Health Assembly voted 133 to 50 to pick Tedros, as he is known, to be the next director-general, according to unofficial tallies. Cheers broke out, observers said, as he beat out David Nabarro, a 67-year-old physician and longtime United Nations official from Britain, and Sania Nishtar, a 54-year-old cardiologist from Pakistan. It was the first time member states took part in a secret ballot that gave each member state an equal vote. In the past, leaders were chosen by an executive board and voting took place behind closed doors. Nishtar was eliminated during the first round of voting. (Sun, 5/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription