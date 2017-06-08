Wisconsin Seeks Federal Approval To Add Drug Testing, Work Requirement To Medicaid

Gov. Scott Walker's administration is asking for a federal waiver so it can implement new requirements on able-bodied, childless adults who receive Medicaid. News outlets also report on Medicaid news in Illinois and Iowa.

The Associated Press: Wisconsin Submits Request To Drug Test Medicaid Applicants

Wisconsin submitted a federal request Wednesday to become the first state in the country to drug test applicants for Medicaid health benefits. Republican Gov. Scott Walker expects President Donald Trump's administration to approve the waiver, which would also impose new requirements on able-bodied, childless adults receiving Medicaid in the state. The request comes as Walker, a one-time GOP presidential candidate, prepares for a likely re-election bid. (Bauer, 6/7)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Scott Walker Asks Trump Administration For Go-Ahead On Drug Testing For Health Benefits

Gov. Scott Walker pared back his overhaul of state health programs Wednesday but stuck to his main goal: making Wisconsin the first state in the nation to require needy but able-bodied adults to work and submit to drug tests to get coverage. Walker officially asked President Donald Trump's administration Wednesday to sign off on the governor's proposals to move more single adults off state BadgerCare Medicaid coverage and into the workforce. (Stein, 6/7)

WUWM (Milwaukee Public Radio): Wisconsin Asks Trump Administration: Let State Become the First to Drug Test Medicaid Applicants

Gov. Scott Walker wants Wisconsin to set new rules for childless adults taking part BadgerCare - the state's Medicaid program for people living at or below the poverty line. They would have to undergo screenings for drug use, pay $8 for every visit to an emergency room and take part in 80 hours of job training per month, among other new requirements. Walker says his goal is to, "help people move from government dependence to true independence." (Pitrof, 6/7)

Reuters: Illinois Gets June 20 Deadline To Boost Medicaid Funding

Illinois must increase payments to Medicaid providers despite an ongoing budget impasse, after a U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday ruled the minimal payments made by the state do not comply with federal consent decrees. Judge Joan Lefkow ordered renewed negotiations between Illinois and health care advocates for the poor, setting a June 20 deadline to be in "substantial compliance" with the decrees. (Pierog, 6/7)

Chicago Tribune: Judge Orders State To Make 'Substantial' Dent In $2 Billion Backlog Owed To Medicaid

A federal judge Wednesday ordered Comptroller Susana Mendoza to make a "substantial" dent in a $2 billion backlog of bills owed to Medicaid providers in order to keep doctors and hospitals from cutting off care for the low-income families that rely on the program. The ruling came in response to complaints from patients who said the state was falling behind on the payments as it tries to manage its cash flow in the midst of a nearly two-year budget impasse in Springfield. (Geiger, 6/7)

Des Moines Register: Public Meetings Planned On Privatized Medicaid System

Officials from the Iowa Department of Human Services will host a public meeting June 13 in Sioux City about its decision that in 2016 transferred management of its Medicaid services to private companies. The $4.2 billion annual program provides medical insurance to 568,000 poor or elderly Iowans. Gov. Kim Reynolds and her administration have said for-profit management is saving Iowa millions of dollars each year and improve services. But some medical providers, Medicaid recipients and advocates of disabled Iowans have reported cuts or delays in pay to doctors as well as problems with the companies denying medical services. (6/7)

Iowa Public Radio: Iowa Hospitals Oppose Medicaid Changes In House GOP Healthcare Bill

Iowa hospital leaders expressed concerns about proposed cuts to Medicaid funding Wednesday at a news conference in Cedar Rapids. They say cuts would cause problems for patients, hospitals, care providers and the state budget. (Sostaric, 6/7)

