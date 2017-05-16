With Opioid Crisis Continuing To Escalate Cherokee Nation Takes Drug Distributors To Court

This first-of-its-kind lawsuit takes on companies such as CVS Health, Walgreens and Wal-Mart and alleges that they did not properly monitor prescription drugs. Meanwhile, New York health officials have issued new warnings for the western part of the state regarding a weekend spike in overdose deaths associated with various drug combinations of fentanyl.

WBUR: Cherokee Nation Takes Drug Distributors To Tribal Court

As the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis grows, the Cherokee Nation is launching the first-ever lawsuit against drug distributors that will be litigated in a tribal court. The suit takes on companies including pharmacies CVS Health, Walgreens and Wal-Mart, and drug distributors Cardinal Health, Inc. and McKesson Corporation, alleging that they didn’t properly monitor prescription painkillers, which eventually "flooded" every Cherokee county. (Young, 5/15)

The Associated Press: Spike In Overdose Deaths Prompts Another Warning

A weekend spike in overdose deaths has led to new warnings from western New York health officials. Erie County saw eight suspected fatal overdoses over the weekend. Chautauqua County also is reporting deaths in recent days. (5/16)

