With Opioid Crisis Continuing To Escalate Cherokee Nation Takes Drug Distributors To Court

This first-of-its-kind lawsuit takes on companies such as CVS Health, Walgreens and Wal-Mart and alleges that they did not properly monitor prescription drugs. Meanwhile, New York health officials have issued new warnings for the western part of the state regarding a weekend spike in overdose deaths associated with various drug combinations of fentanyl.

WBUR: Cherokee Nation Takes Drug Distributors To Tribal Court
As the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis grows, the Cherokee Nation is launching the first-ever lawsuit against drug distributors that will be litigated in a tribal court. The suit takes on companies including pharmacies CVS Health, Walgreens and Wal-Mart, and drug distributors Cardinal Health, Inc. and McKesson Corporation, alleging that they didn’t properly monitor prescription painkillers, which eventually "flooded" every Cherokee county. (Young, 5/15)

