With Spotlight On Repeal, Price Has Been Quietly Advancing Physician-Friendly Agenda

Doctors are finding a sympathetic advocate in Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Stat: With Tom Price In Charge, Doctors Are Winning Again In Washington

As the Senate was barrelling toward one of its votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act earlier this summer, Tom Price was corralling a small group of doctors into a tiny, dimly lit conference room in a nondescript building in downtown Dallas. It was, on its surface, another of the health secretary’s many meetings with “victims” of Obamacare — this time with some of the conservative physicians who felt the law was hurting their patients and their own bottom lines. ... But that wasn’t Price’s only message to the doctors, according to two participants in the meeting. The health secretary also signaled he would protect the doctors from a raft of regulations that were put in motion by the Obama administration. (Mershon, 8/1)