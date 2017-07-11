Your Morning Cup Of Joe Is Actually Beneficial To Your Health, New Studies Find

Two massive studies show that a few cups of coffee a day won't hurt you and, in fact, lowers risk for dying prematurely.

Los Angeles Times: Two Big Studies Bolster The Claim That Coffee – Even Decaf – Is Good For You

If you’re the type of person who needs at least one cup of coffee to get out of the house in the morning and a few more to make it through the day, you might think the best thing about java is that it keeps you awake. But new research suggests that’s just a bonus. The best thing about your coffee habit might be that it extends your life by reducing your risk of death from heart disease, diabetes or even cancer. (Kaplan, 7/10)