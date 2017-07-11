KHN Morning Briefing

Your Morning Cup Of Joe Is Actually Beneficial To Your Health, New Studies Find

Two massive studies show that a few cups of coffee a day won't hurt you and, in fact, lowers risk for dying prematurely.

Los Angeles Times: Two Big Studies Bolster The Claim That Coffee – Even Decaf – Is Good For You
If you’re the type of person who needs at least one cup of coffee to get out of the house in the morning and a few more to make it through the day, you might think the best thing about java is that it keeps you awake. But new research suggests that’s just a bonus. The best thing about your coffee habit might be that it extends your life by reducing your risk of death from heart disease, diabetes or even cancer. (Kaplan, 7/10)

Stat: Drink Coffee? It Won't Hurt You, And May Reduce Your Risk Of An Early Death
“Our results suggest that moderate coffee drinking, up to about three cups a day, is not harmful to your health, and that incorporating coffee into your diet could have health benefits,” said Neil Murphy, of the World Health Organization, a lead author on one of two studies published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. “[We] found no evidence that coffee drinking above a certain level is detrimental to health.” (Blau, 7/10)

