Little-Known Middlemen Save Money On Medicines — But Maybe Not For You

For the past seven months, the GOP push to replace the Affordable Care Act has consumed Washington. All the while, many consumers continue to be focused on the rising costs of prescription drugs.

Pharmacy benefit managers — companies that are often unnoticed and even less understood by most consumers — hold an important place in the prescription drug-pricing pipeline. In this video, Kaiser Health News details the emergence of these multimillion-dollar corporations and the impact they have on medication costs and patients’ access to these treatments.

For more information on drug pricing issues, check out this chart

KHN’s coverage of prescription drug development, costs and pricing is supported in part by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation and its coverage in California is funded in part by Blue Shield of California Foundation.