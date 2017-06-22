Repeal & Replace Watch

Meet The Republican Men Secretly Reshaping Your Health Care

Who are the GOP senators working on the American Health Care Act behind closed doors? You’ve likely heard they are all white men chosen by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Here are some of their vital stats that may influence the outcome.

Sources: Census Bureau; CMS.gov; CNN; Gallup; Kaiser Family Foundation; Medicaid.gov; Senate.gov

Contributors: Phil Galewitz, Doug Carroll, Caitlin Hillyard, Lynne Shallcross and Terry Byrne

Categories: Multimedia, Repeal And Replace Watch, The Health Law

Tags: