Podcast: ‘What The Health?’ Hurricane Harvey And Health Costs

Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, and Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times discuss the potential health impact of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas Gulf Coast, and what impact the relief effort in Washington could have on an already jam-packed September agenda. Also this week: an interview with Elisabeth Rosenthal about why medical care costs so much.

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too.

Julie Rovner: The Washington Post: “Some say people on disability just need to get back to work. It’s not that easy,” by Terrence McCoy.

Joanne Kenen: The Atlantic: “The Looming Consequences of Breathing Mold,” by James Hamblin.

Margot Sanger-Katz: The New York Times: “With a Simple DNA Test, Family Histories are Rewritten,” by Gina Kolata.

Also mentioned in this episode:

The Washington Post, “Trump says Obamacare will implode. But his administration isn’t necessarily hurting it,” by Paige Winfield Cunningham.

