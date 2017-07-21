Senate Parliamentarian Upends GOP Hopes For Health Bill

The official rules keeper in the Senate Friday tossed a bucket of cold water on the Senate Republican health bill by advising that major parts of the bill cannot be passed with a simple majority, but rather would require 60 votes. Republicans hold only 52 seats in the Senate.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough said that a super-majority is needed for the temporary defunding of Planned Parenthood, abortion coverage restrictions to health plans purchased with tax credits and the requirement that people with breaks in coverage wait six months before they can purchase new plans.

The Senate is using a budget process called “reconciliation” that allows Republicans to pass a bill with only 50 votes (and the potential tie to be broken by Vice President Mike Pence). But there are strict rules about what can and cannot be included, and those rules are enforced by the parliamentarian. Those rules can be waived, but that requires 60 votes, and all the chamber’s Democrats have vowed to fight every version of the bill to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, which is set for a possible vote next week.

The list was released by Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee and later confirmed by a spokesman for the committee Republicans. It is the result of what is called the “Byrd Bath,” a process in which the parliamentarian hears arguments from Democrats and Republicans and then advises on which provisions comply with the Byrd Rule. That rule requires that only matters directly pertaining to the federal budget are included. The rule is named for former Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.), who first wrote it.

Senate Republicans were quick to point out that the document is “guidance” that they can use to try to rewrite impermissible language. The guidance “will help inform action on the legislation going forward,” said a spokesman for Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.).

Among the other provisions that the parliamentarian has advised should require 60 votes are ones that would eliminate Medicaid requirements to provide 10 “essential health benefits.” Also on the list is a provision to repeal a requirement that insurers spend a minimum amount of each premium dollar on direct medical services, rather than administration or profits.

The determination also pertains to a part of the bill that would continue payments for “cost sharing subsidies” to insurers for two more years. Those subsidies help lower-income people afford out-of-pocket costs like deductibles. The parliamentarian said that duplicated existing law.

MacDonough also said that a provision in the House version of the bill that pertains directly to New York violates the Byrd Rule. That measure would change the way the state collects money for Medicaid. That could suggest efforts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to offer state specific changes to gain support for the bill might meet the same fate.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that decision could have “the greatest effect on Republicans’ ability to pass this bill.” He predicted it would “tie the majority leader’s hands as he tries to win over reluctant Republicans.”

Some of the provisions that didn’t pass muster with MacDonough were key to getting the bill through the House. And if they are dropped, it might make it difficult for the House to approve a final version of the bill.

Not all the decisions went the Democrats’ way. MacDonough found that only a simple majority is needed for language allowing states to impose work requirements for Medicaid recipients. She also said that a provision that will ban abortions if the services are paid through a new fund provided to states would be allowed. That’s because that fund will be governed by existing rules that already ban abortion in most cases.

A few provisions remain under review, according to the list. Those include allowing states to waive a long list of insurance protections, including the ACA’s essential health benefits and preexisting coverage guarantees. Also still under review is language allowing small businesses to pool together to purchase insurance as well as a provision changing requirements related to how much more insurers can charge older adults.