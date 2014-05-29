Elisabeth Rosenthal, Editor-in-Chief, joined KHN in September 2016 after 22 years as a correspondent with The New York Times, where she covered a variety of beats from health care to environment and did a stint in the Beijing bureau. While in China, she covered SARS, bird flu and the emergence of HIV/AIDS in rural areas. Libby’s 2013-14 series, “Paying Till It Hurts,” won many prizes for both health reporting and its creative use of digital tools. Her book, “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back” (Penguin Random House, 2017), was a New York Times best-seller and a Washington Post notable book of the year. She is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Medical School and briefly practiced medicine in a New York City emergency room before converting to journalism.

erosenthal@kff.org | @rosenthalhealth , Editor-in-Chief, joined KHN in September 2016 after 22 years as a correspondent with The New York Times, where she covered a variety of beats from health care to environment and did a stint in the Beijing bureau. While in China, she covered SARS, bird flu and the emergence of HIV/AIDS in rural areas. Libby’s 2013-14 series, “Paying Till It Hurts,” won many prizes for both health reporting and its creative use of digital tools. Her book, “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back” (Penguin Random House, 2017), was a New York Times best-seller and a Washington Post notable book of the year. She is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Medical School and briefly practiced medicine in a New York City emergency room before converting to journalism.

jaleccia@kff.org | @JoNel_Aleccia , Senior Correspondent on the KHN enterprise team, focuses on aging and end-of-life issues. Before joining KHN in November 2016, she was a health reporter for more than a decade, covering regional and national news at outlets including The Seattle Times, NBCNews.com, TODAY.com and MSNBC.com. Before that, she was a reporter, editor and columnist at newspapers in the Northwest. JoNel was a member of reporting teams that won National Press Club Awards for digital journalism focused on the Great Recession and on amputees in the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon.

pandalo@kff.org | @paula_andalo , Ethnic Media Editor, is focused on expanding KHN’s partnerships with Spanish-language media. She has more than 20 years of experience as a health care writer and editor. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she began her career at Clarín newspaper, where she created an award-winning health section. She served as editor of El Tiempo Latino, the Hispanic newspaper that belongs to The Washington Post, and she was Spanish editor of the Pan American Health Organization. She was a Knight Fellow at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a Kaiser Media Fellow.

danderluh@kff.org | @danderluh , California Enterprise Editor, is a 30-year news veteran. She was a reporter for the L.A. Herald Examiner and San Jose Mercury News, before joining The Sacramento Bee for a career that included stints as city editor and senior editor for investigations. In 2013, she supervised the reporting team that uncovered Nevada’s practice of busing mentally ill patients across the nation, to cities where they had no ties. The investigation was awarded a George Polk Award, the Worth Bingham Prize and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Deborah has a B.A. from Cornell University and a master’s in journalism from the University of Michigan.

jappleby@kff.org | @julie_appleby , Senior Correspondent, reports on the health law’s implementation, health care treatments and costs, trends in health insurance, and policy affecting hospitals and other medical providers. Her stories have appeared in USA Today, The Washington Post, the Philadelphia Inquirer, MSNBC and other media. Before joining KHN, Julie spent 10 years covering the health industry and policy at USA Today. She also worked at the San Francisco Chronicle, The Financial Times in London and the Contra Costa Times in Walnut Creek, California. She serves on the board of the Association of Health Care Journalists and has a Master of Public Health degree.

mbailey@kff.org | @mmbaily is a Boston-based correspondent on the KHN enterprise team, focusing on aging and dying. Her stories have appeared in The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today, PBS, the Chicago Tribune and other publications. She was a 2015 Nieman Journalism Fellow and holds a math degree from Yale. She joined KHN from Stat, where she was the national health care reporter.

annab@kff.org | @annabarryjester , a senior correspondent for California Healthline, is an enterprise reporter focusing on health disparities, public health and health care. She was previously a reporter with FiveThirtyEight, Univision and ABC News, and a freelance photographer and videographer. Her reporting on firearm deaths for FiveThirtyEight won the 2017 Communications Award from National Academies of Sciences. An investigation into an international epidemic of chronic kidney disease for the Center for Public Integrity won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Sidney Hillman Foundation and the Society for Environmental Journalists. She has a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University and is a native of Michigan.

ebazar@kff.org | @emilybazar , California News Editor for California Healthline, writes the “Ask Emily” column, which addresses readers’ concerns about the Affordable Care Act and other health care topics. The column has appeared in more than 25 newspapers and NPR affiliate websites across California and generated more than 2,500 direct questions and comments. Emily regularly appears on KPCC, KQED, Capital Public Radio and other California radio stations. She also covers stories about Medi-Cal, Covered California, and health care affordability and access. Emily previously worked at the CHCF Center for Health Reporting, USA Today and the Sacramento Bee. She graduated from Stanford University.

rbluth@kff.org | @rachelhbluth , the Peggy Girshman Fellow, is a reporter who recently earned her master’s from the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland. At Merrill, she reported on health disparities in Baltimore, and her work was published on NPR.org and PBS.org. She was previously the lead political correspondent for the Annapolis Bureau of Capital News Service, where she covered the Maryland General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan. She has also written for the Maryland Reporter and the Prince George’s Sentinel.

tbyrne@kff.org | @terryism , Copy Chief, is a veteran of newspapers and magazines — and their digital platforms — including USA Today, The Detroit News, The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot, The (Newport News) Daily Press and USA Weekend Magazine. There she served as copy desk chief and was on the founding team behind its Make A Difference Day volunteerism franchise. She is a former Dow Jones Newspaper Fund scholarship recipient and a graduate of Michigan State University Honors College.

macarey@kff.org | @maryagnescarey , Partnerships Editor and Senior Correspondent, oversees placement of KHN content in publications nationwide and covers health reform and federal health policy. Before joining KHN, Mary Agnes was associate editor of CQ HealthBeat, Capitol Hill Bureau Chief for Congressional Quarterly and a reporter with Dow Jones Newswires. A frequent radio and television commentator, she has appeared on CNN, C-SPAN, the PBS NewsHour and on NPR affiliates nationwide. Her stories have appeared in The Washington Post, USA Today, TheAtlantic.com, Time.com, Money.com, and The Daily Beast, among other publications. She worked for newspapers in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

ddarlin@kff.org | @darlin , Executive Editor, has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of newspaper and magazines. He cut his teeth as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, which included stints as a foreign correspondent in Japan and Korea. He was an editor of the News You Can Use section of U.S. News & World Report and a technology magazine, Business 2.0. He created and wrote the Your Money column at The New York Times and later served as the paper’s technology editor in San Francisco before helping to start The Upshot. Although he loves the West Coast, Damon grew up in Dubuque, Iowa, graduated from the University of Chicago and remains a Midwesterner at heart.

hdemarco@kff.org | @heidi_demarco , Reporter and Producer for California Healthline, was previously a freelance video journalist and photographer specializing in work abroad, including a series of short-form videos about artisans in Guatemala supported by Novica and National Geographic. She was a managing editor for El Pueblo in Los Angeles prior to moving to India for a post-graduate program at the International Center for Journalists. Heidi also studied Spanish-language broadcast journalism at UCLA.

barbarao@kff.org | @barbfederostrov , Senior Correspondent for California Healthline, has reported on medicine and health policy for more than 15 years. She covered the medical beat for the San Jose Mercury News for eight years and edited the website of the Center for Health Journalism at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism. She previously worked at The Palm Beach Post and the Miami Herald. Her work also has been published in The Boston Globe, Ms. Magazine, Atlantic.com, PBS NewsHour, NPR, CNN.com and EverydayHealth.com. She has won awards from the Society for Women’s Health Research, the California Newspaper Publishers Association and the Florida Press Club. She is based in San Jose, California.

pgalewitz@kff.org | @philgalewitz , Senior Correspondent, covers Medicaid, Medicare, long-term care, hospitals and various state health issues. He has covered the health beat for more than two decades. He is a former board member of the Association of Health Care Journalists. In 2004/05, he was a Kaiser Media Fellow and wrote about community solutions to the uninsured. Before coming to KHN, he was at The Palm Beach Post and was a national health industry writer for the Associated Press and The Patriot-News in Harrisburg, Pa. He has a BA in health planning and administration and a master’s in public administration with an emphasis in health policy from Penn State University.

cgiles@kff.org | @cgonsocial , Social Media Manager, joined KHN in October 2017 from the American Society for Microbiology (ASM). As ASM’s Social Media and Communications Specialist, she started the annual Agar Art contest where microbiologists draw on petri dishes with bacteria to create artwork. The international contest was featured in Huffington Post, Discover Magazine and USA Today. She wrote about using social media for science communication in ASM’s Cultures Magazine and taught social media workshops to microbiologists at ASM’s annual meeting. She is a Boston College graduate and received her Social Media Management Certification at Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies.

jgold@kff.org | @jennyagold , Senior Correspondent, covers the health care industry, the ACA and health care disparities for radio and print. Her stories have aired on NPR and been published by USA Today, The Washington Post and many other news organizations. She was previously a Kroc Fellow at NPR, where she covered health and business, and a broadcast associate at the CBS Evening News. She is a graduate of Brown University.

jhancock@kff.org | @jayhancock1 Senior Correspondent, joined KHN in 2012 from The Baltimore Sun, where he wrote a column on business and finance. Previously he covered the State Department and the economics beat for The Sun and health care for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk and the Daily Press of Newport News. He has a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University and a master’s in journalism from Northwestern University.

khayden@kff.org | @kathleenhayden , Senior Digital Editor, is a 20-year online news veteran with a specialty in government, elections and policy coverage. Before joining KHN, she managed Bloomberg Government’s online, information graphics and multimedia teams and edited news and analysis on industries including health care. Prior to BGOV, Kathleen worked at AOL, CNN and TIME. She is a graduate of Haverford College and a proud New England native.

jhillkirk@kff.org | @johnhillkirk , Senior Enterprise Editor, was a reporter or editor at USA Today for 33 years. Most recently, he led the newspaper’s Investigations team which won two IRE Silver Medals, a Gerald Loeb Award, a duPont-Columbia prize and was a Pulitzer finalist. Prior to that, John was editor-in-chief for three years and executive editor for five years. John also managed the Money section for a decade and covered technology and management as a business reporter. John has co-authored three books. “Xerox: American Samurai,” “Grit, Guts and Genius” and “A Better Idea: Redefining the Way Americans Work.” John graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

chillyard@kff.org | @caitlinhillyard , Producer, joined KHN from C-SPAN, where she spent six years on the Digital Media and C-SPAN Radio teams. Prior to that, she worked at WTOP Radio in Washington, D.C. She is a proud native of Iowa. She studied broadcast journalism, audio technology and studio art at American University.

ehuetteman@kff.org | @emmarieDC , Correspondent, came to KHN from The New York Times, where she covered Congress with a focus on the House of Representatives and, most recently, the investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. In 2015, she reported from the front lines of the nascent refugee crisis in Germany as part of the International Center for Journalists’ Arthur F. Burns Fellowship. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Emmarie also holds a master’s degree in public affairs reporting from Northwestern University’s Medill School, where she worked on an award-winning reporting project on the national security implications of climate change.

aibarra@kff.org | @ab_ibarra , Reporter for California Healthline, is based in Sacramento. Before joining the KHN team in February 2016, she spent two years covering health in California’s Central Valley for the Merced Sun-Star. She is a 2015 Center for Health Journalism fellow and a Cal Poly Pomona graduate.

cjewett@kff.org | @by_cjewett , Senior Correspondent with the KHN enterprise team, covers end-of-life and acute care. She spent seven years with The Center for Investigative Reporting, where she worked with a partner and CNN on a series that uncovered widespread graft in Medicaid-funded drug rehab centers, spurring the closure of scores of centers and 11 arrests. She and colleagues won a George Polk Award for medical reporting, writing about a hospital chain that billed for an outsized rate of rare and lucrative ailments. She previously worked at ProPublica and the Sacramento Bee. She is a graduate of Indiana University.

vknight@kff.org | @victoriaregisk , Reporter, recently graduated with her master’s in health journalism from the University of Georgia. While at Georgia she served as the graduate assistant for the Athens NPR station, WUGA, and reported on local health issues, with a focus on HIV/AIDS. Prior to becoming a reporter at KHN, she interned with CNN Health, the Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University and KHN. Her stories have been featured in Georgia Health News, CNN.com and The Daily Beast. She has a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Tennessee.

blabuskes@kff.org | @brilabuskes , Newsletter Editor for California Healthline’s Daily Edition and KHN’s Morning Briefing and First Edition. She joined KHN after nearly five years at Politico Pro, where she was the production director. She edited health care and other policy news, managed the workflow of the Web production team, and oversaw Pro’s digital development. Prior to that, she worked in Binghamton, N.Y., as a copy editor and news editor for a consolidated Gannett copy desk that produces the Press & Sun-Bulletin, the Star-Gazette and The Ithaca Journal. She is a proud alumna of Penn State.

elucas@kff.org | @eklucas , Data Editor, specializes in data analysis and reporting for the KHN enterprise team. She came from Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), where she spent four years training and supporting data journalists around the world as the NICAR Data Library director. Previously she worked as a data reporter on health and the environment for the Center for Public Integrity. She has a master’s degree from the Missouri School of Journalism.

slupkin@kff.org | @slupkin , Data Correspondent, covers drug prices and specializes in data reporting for the KHN enterprise team. She joins KHN from VICE News and MedPage Today. Before that, she spent several years covering health topics at ABCNews.com and digging into data at The Bay Citizen and ProPublica. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe and the Boston Herald. She is a graduate of Boston University, where she worked at the New England Center for Investigative Reporting. In 2015, she spent a week in Southeast Asia reporting on malaria as an International Center for Journalists fellow.

sluthra@kff.org | @shefalil , Correspondent, covers consumer issues in health care. Her work has appeared in news outlets such as The Washington Post, CNN Health and NPR.org. Previously, she was KHN’s Peggy Girshman Web Reporting Fellow. She also interned at The Texas Tribune, covering the rollout of the 2010 health law, women’s health issues and state politics. She graduated from Brown University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature.



ngocn@kff.org Ngoc Nguyen , Ethnic Media Editor, leads an initiative to develop and expand editorial collaborations with ethnic media statewide for KHN and California Healthline. She previously worked as an editor and reporter for New America Media, a national nonprofit news service for ethnic media, where she codirected a health and environment reporting fellowship program for ethnic media journalists based in California. She has worked as an environment reporter for the Sacramento Bee and an assistant producer for Marketplace. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and California State University, Northridge.

jrau@kff.org | @jordanrau has been a senior correspondent at KHN since its start in 2009. His stories have been published by The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, USA Today and other media outlets. He previously worked at the Los Angeles Times, Newsday, the Concord (N.H.) Monitor and the Rutland (Vt.) Herald. He graduated from Wesleyan University.

cheredia@kff.org | @ByCHRodriguez , Reporter, recently graduated from Indiana University with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science. Her interest in health care during her collegiate years led her to volunteer in Panama and translate for patients at a local nonprofit clinic in Bloomington, Ind. Prior to becoming a KHN web reporter, Heredia Rodriguez also worked as an intern for South Bend Tribune and KHN, where her work was featured in KQED, Miami Herald and The Washington Post.

jrovner@kff.org | @jrovner , the Robin Toner Distinguished Fellow, is Chief Washington Correspondent. She joined KHN after 16 years as health policy correspondent for NPR, where she helped lead the network’s coverage of the passage and implementation of the Affordable Care Act. A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book Health Care Politics and Policy A-Z, now in its third edition. In 2005, she was awarded the National Press Foundation’s Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for distinguished reporting of Congress. Prior to NPR, Julie covered health policy for National Journal’s Congress Daily and for Congressional Quarterly, among other organizations.

hrowan@kff.org | @HattieRowan , Digital Reporter for California Healthline, is an investigative and data journalist. She has done research and reporting for the Center for Investigative Reporting, the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California-Berkeley and the East Bay Times. She received her master’s degree from the UC-Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and is based in San Francisco.

fschulte@kff.org | @fredschulte , John A. Hartford Senior Correspondent on the enterprise team, has worked at the Baltimore Sun, the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Center for Public Integrity. He is a four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for stories including those that exposed excessive heart surgery death rates in veterans’ hospitals, substandard care by health insurance plans treating low-income people and the hidden dangers of cosmetic surgery in medical offices. Fred has received the George Polk Award, two Investigative Reporters and Editors awards, three Gerald Loeb Awards for business writing and two Philip Meyer Awards. The University of Virginia graduate is the author of “Fleeced!”

lshallcross@kff.org | @lshallcross , Digital Editor, joined KHN after earning a master’s degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she was a Kaiser Permanente Health Policy Journalism Fellow. Her interactive project on health apps won a 2015 award from the Online News Association. She is a New Jersey native and a proud Tar Heel.

sstapleton@kff.org , Senior Editor, has 20 years of experience covering health care. She started with KHN when it launched in 2009. Prior to this, she was a reporter and then health and science editor for American Medical News. She has a master’s degree in journalism and public affairs from American University and is a native of Ohio.

lszabo@kff.org | @lizszabo , John A. Hartford Senior Correspondent, is an enterprise reporter focusing on acute care and end-of-life issues. She has an extensive background in medical reporting, including 12 years as a health writer at USA Today, where she led a yearlong series on the neglect of people with mental illness. Her work for USA Today won the Victor Cohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting. Her investigation of dangerous doctors, written while working at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va. in 2002, won two National Press Club awards and led Virginia lawmakers to toughen state laws for disciplining physicians.



mtaylor@kff.org | @marisaataylor Marisa Taylor is a senior correspondent on the KHN enterprise team. She investigates end-of-life care and acute medical care, among other health care topics. She has more than two decades of reporting experience covering government misconduct, politics, courts and crime. As an investigative reporter in McClatchy’s Washington bureau, she helped break the Panama Papers, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2017. Marisa was a 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist as part of the reporting team that revealed that the CIA was monitoring Senate Intelligence Committee staffers. She also won the National Press Club’s 2011 Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence and the 2008 Scripps Howard Award for Washington reporting.

athomas@kff.org is the administrative and financial hub for KHN, providing project and contract administration support. She manages the budget, prepares financial reports, coordinates meetings and helps update the website. She previously served as the administrative coordinator of KFF’s South African Program on HIV AIDS.

sjtribble@kff.org | @sjtribble , Senior Correspondent, reports on pharmaceutical drug development, costs and pricing. She built her career as a business reporter for regional newspapers, including covering health insurance for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in the 1990s and the medical industry more recently for The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer in Ohio. After joining Cleveland’s NPR and PBS affiliate, she explored topics ranging from the Affordable Care Act’s rollout to the lead poisoning crisis among underserved communities. Her work has regularly appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

svarney@kff.org | @sarahvarney4 , Senior Correspondent, reports on the implementation of the federal health law in the states and the effect of state budget woes on public programs, county governments and vulnerable populations including children and the elderly. She began reporting for KQED in 2002 and covered a range of subjects: from the ethics, politics and science of stem cell research to the religious and legal challenges over gay marriage to a story that debunked “toxin-sucking” foot pads. Sarah reports regularly for NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered, for print publications and, more recently, PBS NewsHour.

lverdon@kff.org , Senior Editor, came to KHN after 32 years at The Washington Post. Her assignments there included 10 years as deputy editor of the paper’s award-winning Health section and an assignment editor in the Metro news section. She also supervised the Continuous News Desk, which was responsible for getting staff breaking news stories to The Post’s website. She is a native of Montana.

lweber@kff.org | @LaurenWeberHP , Midwest correspondent, is covering how America’s health system is working — and not working — for patients in that region. Based in St. Louis, her hometown, she tackles everything from rural hospital closures to health system consolidation to state and national reform promises made on the 2020 campaign trail. Formerly a health policy reporter for HuffPost based in Washington, D.C., she has covered a wide variety of topics including Ebola and hepatitis A outbreaks as well as the health of migrant detainees. While at HuffPost, she also created “The Morning Email,” a weekday rundown of the news, and served as the voice of HuffPost on Amazon Echo. She was a 2017 USC Annenberg Health Journalism National Fellow.

dwebber@kff.org | @dwebbkhn , Senior Editor, Broadcast, leads KHN’s successful and prolific partnership with NPR and its member stations. She joined KHN in 2011, after serving as the founding editor of Politico Pro’s health care vertical. She is the author of five books for teens on science and health topics published by Scholastic and is a graduate of Barnard College.

kweir@kff.org | @kytja , National Editor, leads KHN’s state-based coverage. Before joining KHN in February 2019, she led the state politics team at the Center for Public Integrity. The team partnered with The Associated Press, USA Today and NPR, among others, on investigative pieces diving into the politics behind the opioid crisis, soaring Medicaid drug prices and more. Their work won multiple honors, including from the National Press Club, the Online News Association, Gerald Loeb Awards and the Association of Health Care Journalists. She previously was a local news reporter for the Washington Examiner, The Charlotte Observer and The Boston Globe. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

sweiss@kff.org | @slweiss , Enterprise Editor, joined KHN after more than 30 years at USA Today, where she served as managing editor of the Life section. In that role, she led a team of more than 70 reporters and editors in creating unique national content across multiple platforms. She was named executive editor in 2006 and oversaw the daily operations of the newsroom. Susan brings her passion for high-impact investigative stories to KHN, where she focuses on a range of topics, including acute care, aging and end-of-life issues. Susan is a graduate of Barnard College and a New York City native.

bwolfson@kff.org | @bjwolfson , Managing Editor for California Healthline, served most recently as business editor of the Orange County Register. Previously, he was the Register’s health care business reporter, covering the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. In a prior stint at the Register, Bernard was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, along with two colleagues, for a groundbreaking report on cost vs. quality at 30 local hospitals. He also spent seven years as European Editor for Market News International in Paris, where he supervised a network of reporters covering the Eurozone debt crisis.



syoung@kff.org | @youngsamantha Samantha Young is the California Politics Correspondent for California Healthline, drawing on her 20 years of experience covering local, state and federal government. As a former reporter for The Associated Press, Samantha covered the California Legislature, statewide political campaigns and the state’s groundbreaking climate change law. She spent seven years in Washington, D.C., where she covered Congress for newspapers in the Stephens Media Group. Samantha has been recognized for both her explanatory and watchdog reporting of complex policy issues. She is graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia journalism school.

lzuraw@kff.org | @lydiazuraw , Producer for California Healthline, joined KHN after two years at Food Safety News where she was Washington, D.C. Correspondent. There she covered federal food safety policy, outbreak investigations and research. Originally from Maryland, Lydia earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

@mandrews110 is a contributing writer and former columnist for KHN. She has been writing about health care for more than 15 years. Her work has appeared frequently in The New York Times, where she wrote the Money and Medicine column and contributed regular news and features. Her work has also been published in Money, Fortune Small Business, National Geographic and Women’s Health magazines, among others. Michelle previously worked as a senior writer at U.S. News & World Report and at SmartMoney magazines. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University.