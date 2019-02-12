LEADERSHIP | ADVISORY COMMITTEE | REPUBLISH STORIES | FUNDERS

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a nonprofit news service committed to in-depth coverage of health care policy and politics. And we report on how the health care system — hospitals, doctors, nurses, insurers, governments, consumers — works.

In addition to this website, our stories are published by news organizations throughout the country. Our site also features daily summaries of major health care news.

We also produce the website and newsletters for California Healthline, a service of the California Health Care Foundation.

KHN is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, Calif., that is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. Foundation President and CEO Drew Altman is KHN’s Founding Publisher and wrote this message about KHN when we launched in 2009. KFF’s Executive Director of Media and Technology David Rousseau is KHN’s Publisher.

KHN accepts no advertising and all original content is available to other news organizations and the public free of charge.

Neither KHN nor the Kaiser Family Foundation is affiliated with the health insurance company Kaiser Permanente.

LEADERSHIP

Elisabeth Rosenthal, Editor-in-Chief, joined KHN in September 2016 after 22 years as a correspondent with The New York Times, where she covered a variety of beats, from health care to environment, and worked as a reporter in the Beijing bureau. While in China, she covered SARS, bird flu and the emergence of HIV/AIDS in rural areas. Rosenthal’s 2013-14 series, “Paying Till it Hurts,” won many prizes for both health reporting and its creative use of digital tools. Her book, “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business And How You Can Take it Back,” published in April 2017. She is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Medical School and briefly practiced medicine in a New York City emergency room before converting to journalism.

Damon Darlin, Executive Editor, has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of newspaper and magazines. He cut his teeth as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, which included stints as a foreign correspondent in Japan and Korea. He was an editor of the News You Can Use section of U.S. News & World Report and a technology magazine, Business 2.0. He created and wrote the Your Money column at The New York Times and later served as the paper’s technology editor in San Francisco before helping to start The Upshot. Although he loves the West Coast, Damon grew up in Dubuque, Iowa, graduated from the University of Chicago and remains a Midwesterner at heart.

Meet the rest of the KHN Staff.

NATIONAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE

KHN has a distinguished National Advisory Committee who include:

Chairman: Leonard Downie, Jr. , the Weil Family Professor of Journalism at the Cronkite School of Journalism, Arizona State University; former executive editor, The Washington Post;

, the Weil Family Professor of Journalism at the Cronkite School of Journalism, Arizona State University; former executive editor, The Washington Post; Jim Brady , CEO Stomping Ground and former editor-in-chief, Digital First Media;

, CEO Stomping Ground and former editor-in-chief, Digital First Media; Justin Ellis , researcher, Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, airing on HBO; former Senior Editor, ESPN;

, researcher, Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, airing on HBO; former Senior Editor, ESPN; Mark Katches , executive editor, the Tampa Bay Times; former editor of The Oregonian and former editorial director for the Center for Investigative Reporting and California Watch;

, executive editor, the Tampa Bay Times; former editor of The Oregonian and former editorial director for the Center for Investigative Reporting and California Watch; Anne Kornblut , director of strategic communications, Facebook; former associate editor, The Washington Post;

, director of strategic communications, Facebook; former associate editor, The Washington Post; Bill Kovach , founding chairman of Committee of Concerned Journalists, former executive editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution;

, founding chairman of Committee of Concerned Journalists, former executive editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution; David Leonhardt , New York Times columnist; founding editor of The Upshot and former New York Times DC Bureau Chief;

, New York Times columnist; founding editor of The Upshot and former New York Times DC Bureau Chief; Diana Mason , senior policy service professor and co-director of the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement, George Washington University School of Nursing;

, senior policy service professor and co-director of the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement, George Washington University School of Nursing; Arlene Morgan , visiting professor in the Department of Journalism and special assistant to the dean of external affairs, Temple University; former associate dean, Columbia Graduate School of Journalism;

, visiting professor in the Department of Journalism and special assistant to the dean of external affairs, Temple University; former associate dean, Columbia Graduate School of Journalism; Tom Rosenstiel , executive director, American Press Institute;

, executive director, American Press Institute; Evan Smith , CEO and co-founder of the Texas Tribune;

, CEO and co-founder of the Texas Tribune; Irving Washington, executive director, Online News Association.

EMERITUS ADVISORS

Karen Dunlap , former president and trustee of the Poynter Institute;

, former president and trustee of the Poynter Institute; Alberto Ibargüen , president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation;

, president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; Kevin Klose , professor and former dean of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, and former president of National Public Radio, Inc.;

, professor and former dean of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, and former president of National Public Radio, Inc.; Charles Lewis , executive editor of the Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University;

, executive editor of the Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University; Kevin Merida , senior vice president, ESPN and editor-in-chief, The Undefeated; former managing editor, The Washington Post;

, senior vice president, ESPN and editor-in-chief, The Undefeated; former managing editor, The Washington Post; Cathy Trost, vice president, Exhibits, Programs & Media Relations, Newseum; founding director of the Casey Journalism Center on Children and Families.

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES & PHOTOS

All original KHN material – articles, graphics, videos and some photos – can be used for free, if you credit us and link to us. Our stories appear in The Washington Post, USA Today and in many other publications, and KHN also has a continuing partnership with NPR and public radio stations around the country.

ADDITIONAL FUNDERS

As an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, KHN’s work and core operations are part of KFF’s general operating budget and are primarily supported through investment returns from KFF’s endowment, as are all of KFF’s major operating programs. KFF is a Public Charity and its tax forms are available through Guidestar for The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. KFF also receives financial support for KHN from foundations and other partners to expand our work. KFF seeks and accept outside funding only from sources who will not in any way compromise our independence or mission. Questions about funders or funding policies can be directed to David Rousseau, KHN’s Publisher.

Active external funders for KHN for 2019 include the following:

The Blue Shield of California Foundation helps fund KHN's national coverage of California.

The California Health Care Foundation supports KHN's coverage of health policy news in California, which includes production of California Healthline's site and newsletters.

The California Wellness Foundation supports KHN's work with California ethnic media.

The Colorado Health Foundation and The Colorado Trust help support KHN's coverage of Colorado and the surrounding mountain states.

KHN's coverage of women's health care issues is supported in part by The David and Lucile Packard Foundation.

The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation helps fund KHN's coverage of end-of-life and serious illness issues.

KHN's coverage of health care issues in Texas is supported in part by the H.E. Butt Family Foundation.

KHN's coverage of children's health care issues is supported in part by the Heising-Simons Foundation.

KHN's coverage of late life and geriatric care is supported in part by The John A. Hartford Foundation.

KHN receives general operating support from Laura and John Arnold through Fidelity Charitable.

The Missouri Foundation for Health helps support KHN's coverage of Missouri and the Midwest.

KHN's coverage of aging and long-term care issues is supported in part by a grant from The SCAN Foundation.

KHN's coverage of longevity and related health and social issues is supported in part by the Silver Century Foundation.