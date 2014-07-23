Contact Us

KHN welcomes all feedback. Below is a list of our frequently asked questions. If yours is not answered, scroll down to submit one:

Are you Kaiser Permanente?

No. KHN is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente. Looking for Kaiser Permanente? Click here: www.kaiserpermanente.org

So who are you then?

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a nonprofit news service committed to in-depth coverage of health care policy and politics. And we report on how the health care system – hospitals, doctors, nurses, insurers, governments, consumers – works.

In addition to this website, our stories are published by news organizations throughout the country. Our site also features daily summaries of major health care news.

KHN is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, Calif., that is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. Foundation President and CEO Drew Altman wrote this message about KHN when we launched in 2009.

I need help with my medical care. Can you help?

No. We are journalists that write about health care, we are not affiliated with any insurer or doctors.

Can I republish your stories?

Mostly, yes. For more information, visit this page.

How do I sign up for, update or cancel email alerts?

Visit the email alert sign-up page. Please note: We do not sell, share, or rent our email list.

How do I contact your columnists?

Visit the “Contact Our Columnists” page.