$1.5 Trillion And Climbing: Congress Finds Cost Of Opioid Crisis
That $1.5 trillion figure was reached in 2020, a Congressional report shows, and it is likely to grow. Meanwhile, ABC News reports the Department of Justice seized of 10 million fake fentanyl-laced pills between May and September of this year alone.
Reuters:
Opioid Crisis Cost U.S. Nearly $1.5 Trillion In 2020 -Congressional Report
Fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic toll of the opioid addiction and overdose crisis on the United States reached nearly $1.5 trillion in 2020 alone and is likely to grow, a Congressional report seen by Reuters shows. Opioid-related deaths soared during the pandemic, including from the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl, exacerbating an already tragic and costly nationwide crisis that accounted for 75% of the 107,000 drug overdose fatalities in 2021, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. (Aboulenein, 9/28)
ABC News:
DOJ Seizes 10 Million Fake Fentanyl-Laced Pills From May To September This Year
“Of this year, DEA agents conducted 389 investigations, including 35 cartel linked investigations in 201 cities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters. “Over the course of these investigations, we seized over 10 million fake pills and 82 pounds of fentanyl powder motor crews across all 50 states. That is enough to kill 36 million Americans. In addition agencies 338 weapons during this operation, including shotguns pistols, and hand grenades.” (Barr and Haworth, 9/28)
AP:
DEA: Fake Pills Containing Fentanyl Helping Drive OD Deaths
An increasing number of fake prescription pills that contain potentially deadly fentanyl are helping drive overdose death rates to record levels in the U.S., including some now manufactured in rainbow colors designed to look like candy, federal officials said Tuesday. Drug Enforcement Administration agents are working to crack down on violent drug cartels in Mexico believed to be trafficking the drugs into the U.S., Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Between May and September, the DEA and local police around the country seized more than 10 million fentanyl pills and hundreds of pounds of powder, he said. (Whitehurst, 9/27)
In other news —
Forbes:
Medical Cannabis Could Replace Addictive Opioids For Pain Relief, Study Suggests
Medical cannabis could be a viable substitute for effective, but highly-addictive, opioids often used for pain relief, a new survey suggests, as researchers continue to explore the potential health benefits of cannabis amid a growing national opioid crisis. (Bushard, 9/28)
Bloomberg:
Google Pilots Opioid Addiction Moonshot In Dayton, Ohio
Christopher Boggs started smoking pot in his teens, moved on to cocaine, and finally settled on opioids, which allowed him to evade the drug testing program at the car factory where he worked. He sounds like a seasoned pharmacist as he ticks off the drug regimen he built up. “Any kind of opioid you could get. Oxycodone, hydromorphone, oxymorphone, fentanyl patches—just everything,” he recalls. “It was real cheap and readily available.” (Bergen, 9/27)
Bangor Daily News:
Maine Judge To Decide If Fentanyl Can Be Considered A Weapon When Kids Overdose
A Superior Court judge in Bangor will decide if a father accused of allowing his 11-month-old daughter to get into his stash of fentanyl, overdose and nearly die last year is guilty of multiple drug charges. (Harrison, 9/27)