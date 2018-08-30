1 Dead, 17 People Sickened In Four States By Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Empire Kosher Chicken

While federal food safety officials have issued a public safety alert, no chicken has been recalled, and a spokesman for Empire Kosher said, "We continue to very aggressively work to ensure the quality and safety of our products.”

The New York Times: One Dead, 17 Sickened From Salmonella Linked To Kosher Chicken

A person in New York has died and 17 people from four states were sickened from a salmonella outbreak linked to chicken from the largest kosher poultry producer in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The C.D.C., which investigated the outbreak, said eight people were hospitalized, and cases of the illness were reported in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. The outbreak started in September 2017 and the last case was reported in June 2018. (Pager, 8/29)

The Washington Post: Salmonella-Tainted Chicken Kills One In New York, Sickens 17, CDC Says

Authorities are not warning people at this time to stay away from any particular chicken, CDC spokeswoman Brittany Behm said, and Empire Kosher said in a statement that none of its products are being recalled. But health officials also are not sure whether they have accounted for everyone who was sickened in that period. (Horton, 8/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription