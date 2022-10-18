1 In 6 People With Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Forced To Ration Their Doses
USA Today reports on startling statistics about Americans with diabetes: About 1.3 million people are not taking their full prescribed doses of insulin because it costs too much. Also in the news: the ongoing baby formula shortage, OTC hearing aids, and more.
USA Today:
High Cost Of Insulin Prompts 1.3 Million Americans To Ration The Drug
A study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine estimated 16.5% of adults with diabetes who are dependent on insulin did not take full doses as prescribed due to the affordability of the drug. (Alltucker, 10/17)
In other pharmaceutical industry news —
The Wall Street Journal:
Families Still Struggle To Find Baby Formula Nearly One Year After Shortages Began
Many U.S. households are still struggling to find baby formula, almost a year since supplies thinned on store shelves and eight months after a nationwide recall. Adults in roughly one-third of households with infant children who typically use formula had trouble obtaining it last month, according to a recent survey by the U.S. Census Bureau. Nearly one in five of affected households has less than a week of formula on hand, the survey showed. (Newman and Peterson, 10/17)
Modern Healthcare:
New OTC Availability For Hearing Aids Sparks Innovation In Industry
“It’s comparable to how streaming completely upended the recording industry or to the iPhone coming out in 2007,” said Danny Aronson, CEO of Tuned, a digital hearing company based in New York City. “It’s a fundamental game changing shift in an industry that for decades has been completely dominated by an oligopoly of five hearing aid manufacturers.” (Perna, 10/17)
Stat:
Milestone's Nasal Spray Rapidly Restores Normal Heart Rhythm
Milestone Pharmaceuticals said Monday that an experimental nasal-spray medicine acted quickly to treat people experiencing episodes of a rapid but non-fatal heart rate — more than doubling the conversion to normal heart rhythm and achieving the primary goal of a late-stage clinical trial. (Feuerstein, 10/17)
The Boston Globe:
94-Year-Old Rhode Islander Creates Tech Device To Make Using A Walker More Enjoyable
“You constantly heard everyone getting told to use their walker. If one of us fell, it would be a disaster,” she said during a recent interview. She spoke to her daughter, who was working at Hasbro Toys at the time, and said there needed to be a product out there that would make a noise and attract seniors to use their walker. (Gagosz, 10/17)