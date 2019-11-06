14 Of Country’s Largest Hospital Systems Pledge $700M Toward Programs Addressing Health Outcome Disparities

Although many in the health landscape are starting to look at the economic and environmental drivers of health outcomes to figure out how they can better improve a community's health, experts say this pledge is "the first time that systems have acknowledged that this strategy of impact investment should be part of their overall strategy for improving health and well-being in their communities."

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals Pledge $700 Million To Fight Economic Disparities

Fourteen of the country's largest hospital systems on Tuesday pledged to invest more than $700 million toward community-based initiatives aimed at addressing the economic and environmental drivers behind a widening disparity in health outcomes. The funding over the next five years will go toward projects to tackle housing instability, food insecurity and economic revitalization, among other issues. The effort is part of a national campaign organized by the Healthcare Anchor Network, a collaborative of 45 hospitals and health systems launched in 2017 to help providers learn and share ways to implement strategies aimed at economic inclusion of communities. (Johnson, 11/5)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Advocate Aurora Health Commits $50 Million For Economic Disparities

Advocate Aurora Health announced Tuesday that it would commit $50 million over the next five years in Illinois and Wisconsin to help lessen economic, racial and environmental disparities. The health system said it would partner with community-development financial institutions in initiatives such as small and diverse business development and affordable housing as well as support community health centers and food centers. (Boulton, 11/5)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aurora Sinai Medical Center's Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Help Many

Sharain Horn has treated people on what may be the worst day of their lives. And she carries with her memories of specific patients. Horn is one of roughly 40 sexual assault nurse examiners who staff the Aurora Healing Center at Aurora Sinai Medical Center. (Boulton, 11/5)

In other hospital news —

Modern Healthcare: CMS May Not Have Power To Make Hospitals Disclose Negotiated Prices

The CMS might not have the legal authority it needs to force hospitals to reveal the prices they negotiate with insurers, a shortcoming that could eventually sink the Trump administration's price transparency push. The administration delayed its price transparency proposal for hospitals after significant backlash and questions over whether the CMS can even implement the policy legally. While the CMS wanted to include the measure as part of its update to the Outpatient Prospective Payment System, the proposal didn't make it into last week's final rule. (Brady, 11/5)

