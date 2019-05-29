2020 Hopeful Moulton Taps Into Own Experience With PTSD As He Reveals Plan To Improve Mental Health Services For Vets

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), a former Marine and current presidential candidate, says he sought treatment and wants to make sure other veterans don't feel like they're alone in their struggles. His plan would require “mental health checkups” in addition to annual physicals for active-duty military and veterans. It would also mandate a counseling session for all troops within two weeks of their return from a combat deployment.

Politico: Seth Moulton Discloses PTSD, Unveils Military Mental Health Proposal

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine veteran who is running for president, will introduce a plan Tuesday evening to expand military mental health services and will disclose that he sought treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder after his combat deployments during the Iraq War. “I had some particular experiences or regrets from the war that I just thought about every day, and occasionally I’d have bad dreams or wake up in a cold sweat,” the Massachusetts Democrat told POLITICO in an interview ahead of a Tuesday night event in Massachusetts that will begin a Veterans Mental Health Tour in early-primary states. “But because these experiences weren’t debilitating — I didn’t feel suicidal or completely withdrawn, and I was doing fine in school — it took me a while to appreciate that I was dealing with post-traumatic stress and I was dealing with an experience that a lot of other veterans have.” (Thompson, 5/28)

Boston Globe: Moulton Reveals He Sought Help For PTSD, Calls For Better Mental Health Care For Military

In a statement, Moulton, who served four tours in Iraq and was twice decorated for heroism, said he supports a mandatory counseling session for everyone returning from a combat deployment within two weeks of their arrival at home. He advocated for annual mental health check-ups “just like annual physicals” for those in the military and veterans. (McDonald, 5/28)

The Hill: Moulton Unveils Mental Health Plan, Shares Experience With Post-Traumatic Stress

Further expanding benefits for veterans, the plan includes a doubling of Pentagon health professionals and a $500 million increase to its mental health budget. The proposal also provides funding for mental health screenings for every high school student in the country and establishes 511 as a National Mental Health Crisis Hotline. (Axelrod, 5/28)

CNN: Seth Moulton Unveils Mental Health Plan Focused On Veterans, High Schoolers

But while the military factors heavily into his plan, Moulton wanted to make clear that mental health is not something that just affects those who served in the military. "We must recognize that mental health matters to everyone. We all have personally dealt with mental health challenges, or have a family member, friend, or co-worker who has dealt with them, whether we know it or not," Moulton said in his plan, noting that high schoolers are particularly at risk for mental health issues. (Merica, 5/28)

USA Today: Moulton Unveils Mental Health Plan For Veterans, Reveals PTSD Treatment

Moulton is one of the first presidential candidates to publicly reveal that he has received mental health treatment. (Morin, 5/28)

