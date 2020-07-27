40% Of LGBTQ Youth Report Having Suicidal Thoughts
Poll by the Trevor Project, a nonprofit group, also found 46% of these young people wanted mental health counseling but were unable to get it. In other news about mental health issues, a look at why crying is good for you and how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people.
NPR:
LGBTQ Youth Mental Health Survey: 40% Have Considered Suicide In The Past Year
Forty percent of young LGBTQ people have considered suicide in the last year; that rises to more than half for trans and non-binary youth. That's according to the second annual survey on LGBTQ youth mental health by The Trevor Project. The non-profit organization provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ people under the age of 25. (Scott and Leeds, 7/24)
CNN:
Benefits Of Crying: It's Good For Your Mind And Body
Grab a tissue. It's all right to cry. Really. Although it's often seen as a sign of weakness, crying can be just what the doctor ordered for sorting through muddied emotions and wading out anew. Our disapproval of emotional expression generally and crying specifically stems from childhood, said Stephen Sideroff, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Rogers, 7/24)
NPR:
How Solitude Can Help You Regulate Your Mood
This year has given many of us a whole new understanding of solitude — whether we wanted it or not. That's been one of the odd side effects of the coronavirus: Between the shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines issued across the world, many of us have spent weeks at a time seeing no one in person but our local grocery store clerk. Or perhaps cramped among family or working at a busy hospital or grocery store — just dreaming of a lot more alone time. (Dwyer, 7/27)
CNN:
Boys May Be Hiding Their Feelings Less Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic
School had been challenging for Kimmi Berlin's 7-year-old son. Already at his age, he felt pressure to conform: to play more physically with other boys, to emote less and subvert his own happiness or pain, said Berlin, co-founder of Build Up Boys. The nonprofit group's mission is to teach pre-K through eighth grade boys and their caregivers social and emotional skills to combat gender pressure. (Selin Davis, 7/27)