40% Of Young Adults Now Use Marijuana. Women Drive The Up-Trend
Federal data shows how common marijuana use is becoming. For example, although recreational marijuana became legal only recently in Vermont, young users outnumber abstainers. Vape shop marketing and naloxone in Los Angeles County libraries are also in the news.
The Hill:
Marijuana Use Is Becoming A New Normal Among Young Adults
More than two-fifths of young men and women nationwide now use cannabis at least on occasion, according to federal data, a quotient that has risen steadily in a decade of relentless legalization. Much of the trend is driven by young women, who have all but closed a decadeslong gender gap in marijuana use. (de Vise, 10/18)
In other pharmaceutical news —
The Hill:
FDA, DOJ Sue Vape Shops For Ignoring Warnings About Illegal Sales
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday said it is taking legal action against six e-cigarette manufacturers to stop them from selling and promoting their products. The agency for the first time asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to seek permanent injunctions against vaping companies, after the companies repeatedly ignored warnings that some of their products are illegal, the FDA and DOJ said in a joint release. (Weixel, 10/18)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. County Libraries Could Soon Supply Narcan For Overdoses
Los Angeles County libraries could supply the overdose reversal drug naloxone and teach librarians how to administer the lifesaving medication under a proposal unanimously approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. (Hernandez, 10/18)