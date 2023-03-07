99% Of World’s Population Exposed To Tiny Pollution That Can Cause Cancer
The Washington Post reports on a new study released Monday that says nearly everyone on the planet is at risk of breathing in what's known as PM 2.5, or small air particles that measure 2.5 microns or less in width. PM 2.5 can travel into our lungs and bloodstream and can cause heart disease or lung cancer, the Post reported.
The Washington Post:
Nearly Everyone Is Exposed To Unhealthy Levels Of Tiny Air Pollutants, Study Says
Nearly everyone — 99 percent of the global population — is exposed to unhealthy levels of tiny and harmful air pollutants, known as PM 2.5, according a new study released Monday in Lancet Planet Health. The findings underline a growing urgency for policymakers, public health officials and researchers to focus on curbing major sources of air pollution, such as emissions from power plants, industrial facilities and vehicles. (Patel, 3/6)
The investigation continues on 'Havana Syndrome' —
Politico:
Pentagon Still Probing What Caused ‘Havana Syndrome,’ Even After Spy Agencies Found No Smoking Gun
The Defense Department is continuing to conduct its own research into what the government calls “anomalous health incidents,” including what may have caused them and whether a weapon is responsible, according to five people familiar with the effort. The research into the mysterious ailment referred to as “Havana Syndrome” that has affected more than 1,000 government employees over the past several years is continuing despite an intelligence community assessment released last week that said there was no evidence to support the theory that the incidents were caused by a foreign adversary wielding a weapon. (Seligman and Banco, 3/6)
On racism as a public health threat —
WSHU:
Jahana Hayes To Congress: Declare Racism A Public Health Crisis
U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) has introduced legislation that would declare racism a public health crisis. She has been advocating for the House resolution since 2020. Hayes, who is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, was joined by Tony Cárdenas of California, a Congressional Hispanic Caucus member, in introducing the legislation. (Ingram, 3/4)
On nutrition and alcohol —
The Washington Post:
FDA Is Redefining ‘Healthy,’ And The Food Industry Is Pushing Back
The Consumer Brands Association, which represents 1,700 major food companies from General Mills to Pepsi, wrote a 54-page comment to the FDA in which it stated the proposed rule was overly restrictive and would result in a framework that would automatically disqualify a vast majority of packaged foods. (Reiley, 3/5)
Anchorage Daily News:
Activity Trackers And Lunch Leftovers: Researchers Are Visiting Anchorage Schools To Study Student Wellness
Last month during their lunch period, Bowman elementary students handed over their finished lunch trays, complete with half-eaten bananas, bitten-into burritos, and mostly sipped cartons of milk. Katie Cueva and her team then launched into action, scooping handfuls of leftover chicken onto scales and calling out their weight to an adjacent researcher who typed the data into a laptop. (Krakow, 3/6)
Good Morning America:
University Warns Of ‘Borg’ Drinking Trend After 28 Ambulances Called Over The Weekend
The University of Massachusetts Amherst announced Saturday that the town’s local fire department dispatched 28 ambulances in response to calls involving a “significant number of alcohol intoxication cases” linked to “borgs” or “blackout rage gallons” after weekend parties in the area. (Yu, 3/7)