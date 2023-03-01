States May See Your Reproductive Data Through FBI Sharing Hubs, Dems Warn

Axios reports that Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) expressed concern in a letter Monday evening that FBI and Department of Homeland Security resources could be used to help undermine access to reproductive care.

Axios: Lawmakers Warn Biden On Feds Aiding Anti-Abortion Investigations

Democrats in Congress are warning the Biden administration that federal agencies could be indirectly aiding state and local law enforcement investigations that could result in the prosecution of abortion providers and patients. (Gonzalez, 2/28)

Axios: Post-Roe, Prosecutors Can Seek Unprotected Reproductive Health Data

The increasing criminalization of abortion in the U.S. is exposing major gaps in the legal protection of health information, as more health data ends up in the hands of patients rather than doctors. (Gold and Gonzalez, 3/1)

More on abortion from Mississippi, Iowa, Texas, and Minnesota —

AP: Mississippi Could Renew Initiatives But Ban Them On Abortion

Mississippi residents might get back the ability to enact public policy through statewide ballot initiatives, but people would be banned from using the process to change abortion laws. Republican lawmakers advanced a proposal Tuesday that would strip voters of their ability to launch abortion measures under a revived ballot initiative process. (Goldberg, 3/1)

Des Moines Register: Why An Iowa Abortion Ban Likely Won't Pass The Legislature This Year

Twenty House Republicans have introduced a bill that would state that life begins at conception and ban all abortions in Iowa. But legislative leaders say they don't expect to advance the measure this year as they wait on the outcome of a state Supreme Court case. (Gruber-Miller, 2/28)

The Texas Tribune: Wendy Davis To Lead Planned Parenthood’s Political Advocacy Arm

Ten years after her historic filibuster, former state Sen. Wendy Davis will be returning to the Texas Capitol in a new role: senior adviser to Planned Parenthood Texas Votes. She joins the group’s political fundraising and advocacy arm at a low point for reproductive rights in Texas. Abortion access has been obliterated in Texas and many of the surrounding states. Abortion funds have stopped financially supporting people who travel out of state to have the procedure, fearing prosecution. After moving Planned Parenthood out of the Medicaid program, Texas is now trying to sue the clinics out of existence. (Klibanoff, 2/28)

NPR: 3 Abortion Bans In Texas Leave Doctors 'Talking In Code' To Pregnant Patients

The first amendment of the constitution protects free speech, explains Elizabeth Sepper, professor of law at University of Texas at Austin. "Physicians have independent speech rights, to speak to their patients openly," she says. "Physicians should not be scared to say the 'a-word.'" Nevertheless, that seems to be what's happening. Many doctors in Texas who treat pregnant patients are extremely scared, especially of language in one of the state's abortion bans that allows people to take civil action against anyone who "aids or abets" abortion. (Simmons-Duffin, 3/1)

Minnesota Public Radio: The Reality Of Later-In-Pregnancy Abortion Is More Complex Than MN Debate Lets On

When a patient goes to see Dr. Rachel Pilliod, the situation is often a complicated one. As a maternal fetal medicine specialist, Pilliod often sees pregnant patients referred to her after they get an anatomy scan from their primary physician, at around 20 weeks gestation. If something looks off with how the baby is developing, Pilliod and her colleagues take a closer look. They do follow-up imaging and tests to determine the scope of the situation, through MRIs and genetic testing. (Wiley and Ferguson, 2/28)

