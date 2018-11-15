A Climate Change Side Effect: Earth’s Warming Could Lead To Successive Heat Waves That All But Sterilize Men

Research suggests that heat stress appears to be associated with transgenerational fertility problems, as well. That means that organisms may bear the effects of elevated temperatures long after the initial exposure — in the form of reduced lifespans, reproductive challenges and other types of defects passed to offspring.

The Washington Post: Heat Waves Caused By Climate Change Could Impair Male Fertility Across Generations, Scientists Warn

One of the ways that heat kills is by increasing pressure in the skull, constricting blood flow to the brain. Damaged tissue can also enter the bloodstream and cause kidney failure. At a certain point, an elevated internal temperature simply incinerates cells in the body. In contrast to extreme weather events so visible and violent that they hardly escape pubic notice, such as hurricanes and tornadoes, heat waves are more of a “silent killer,” as the National Weather Service has called the prolonged periods of hot weather. (Stanley-Becker, 11/15)

In other fertility news —

The Wall Street Journal: Finally, A Fertility Clinic That Doesn’t Look Like A Fertility Clinic

At Trellis, nobody uses the c-word—“clinic,” that is. “We call it a fertility studio,” says Jennifer Huang. Huang is Chief Marketing Officer at Trellis, an egg freezing facility which opens today in Flatiron, with a grand opening party tomorrow that will include “fertility-friendly light bites.” (Larson, 11/14)

